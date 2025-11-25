Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fiona Pancheri's avatar
Fiona Pancheri
1h

How very very cruel these people are. I hope this new evidence is enough to set him free. He remains every day without fail in my prayers xx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elsa
Truth as a 2nd Language's avatar
Truth as a 2nd Language
1h

That’s great news! Thanks for all your work on this Elsa. Sent an email to prosecutor yesterday. Feels like momentum is happening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elsa
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elsa Schieder
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture