A huge escalation is happening of people connecting to FREE REINER FUELLMICH - including that the US Ambassador to Germany will be at the DC event on May 5, celebrating his birthday.

When Reiner was arrested, I believe I was the only English voice putting out ongoing updates, including translating from German, reporting on the court dates, etc.

Now there is also Seba Terribilini with reports from ICIC, starting from the FREE REINER FUELLMICH video with Philippe Carillo - 43 prominent people speaking out for Reiner. Plus there is a Substack just on Reiner. Plus there are quite a number of other people - many in German, but also, for instance, in the Netherlands, Djamila Le Pair.

And that brings me to what I heard a podcaster claim a few days ago - that as far as she could find out, Reiner had never done anything re Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen.

The answer is below: yes, Reiner had huge cases against both DB and VW, and won.

BUT FIRST: WHY IS THE CLAIM that REINER NEVER DID ANYTHING RE DB AND VW GOOD NEWS?

IF REINER WERE NOT GAINING EVER MORE POSITIVE ATTENTION, IF THERE WERE NOT EVER MORE PEOPLE CALLING FOR FREEDOM FOR REINER, THIS WOULD NOT BE HAPPENING.

And now the full lengthy story.

I was at a large table at a cafe, waiting for a choir to start. I started chatting with the people around the table. One, it turned out, was a fellow Substacker who had recently done an interview regarding Reiner. She was a good researcher, she said, and in hours of research had found absolutely nothing on Reiner having any cases against DB and VW.

I know that a lot has been scrubbed from the web, but this was incredible.

I was a bit stunned. Since I’ve known of Reiner, I’ve heard that he and his legal firm had taken on these two giants, and had won cases. I never checked. Why would anyone make up something like that? Also if it wasn’t true, I would have expected loads of outcry against his making false claims.

I told this person I could contact someone I know is a really good researcher, Paul Charles Gregory, and would get back to her. I got her contact info, found her Substack and the interview she was talking about, left a comment with a bunch of links. I also wrote to her personally.

I have heard nothing from her, not from my personal email to her, not from my comment on her Substack. I am not giving her name or any links. I do not believe in giving attention to people who show no interest in actually getting to the truth - and that is the conclusion I came to, when I did not hear from her.

Of course I also contacted PCG (Paul Charles Gregory). He had no evidence that Reiner had had cases against DB and VW, and was not ready to do this research, in addition to all he had done.

And then he came across evidence, on a messaging site open only to UK Column members, where it had been for several weeks without his having noticed,

I will give the full post he came across.

But first: how did this person find evidence Reiner had had cases against DB and VW. Through good questions of an AI Bot, instead of the questions asked by David Hughes. As he says:

AI is a tool. It will answer your question. Therefore, you need to ask properly. [Italics mine]

Read more to find the good questions.

PCG:

I have just found this by a member of UK Column with the pseudonym Luzdoh.

It provides the evidence you, prompted by critics, were looking for.

It is rather long.

"Mike" is an anchor at UK Column. THE POST

In the News Wed 25/02/2026, Mike mentioned David A Hughes and his divisive discussion of Dr Reiner Fuellmich. Mike talked about the importance of not being distracted from the main problem. He advised us to always be aware of the very important situation we face today and not be led away as though into side streets of distracting concerns that will only divide us and reduce the numbers who are following the path towards defeating the terrible situation we are in. We must stay together to fight this war which we never asked for. That’s my words for Mike’s great advice, not me quoting him. I am sure just about all of us agree with Mike. I think that’s why we are here, at UKC. I had missed out on David A Hughes’ activities (I’ll now use his initials for brevity; ‘DAH’) to a large extent but wanted to find out about Reiner. Oh dear, was I aghast at the goings-on Dr DAH has been up to and his latest little foray with Debi, who no doubt has been filling his ear with her slant on things, particularly UKC? I thought I’d take a look and perhaps root out whatever he is doing. I think his writing tone comes across as that of the Academic giving us the last word, which bothers me, having listened to so many who do not deliver facts. Then I’d like to slam the door utterly shut on it all. Anyone who really does not want to be bothered (my word began with ‘ar’ but I’m being respectful in print) with the goings on of Dr DAH, please just stop reading now – it’s no skin off my nose and I don’t blame you – I completely understand! My aim is just a tidy up,get some rubbish sorted and thrown out of the way, so people need not be wondering to themselves about what it meant. Starting with DAH and Dr Reiner Fuellmich; David A Hughes writes masses about him. He is writing a series called ‘Why Reiner Fuellmich was Guilty’. He says he has been convicted. Hmmm. On Part 3 he leaves the trial and says he ‘goes beyond the Judgment and considers further the nature of the grift carried out by Fuellmich.’ Then he quotes Reiner’s introduction and brief summary of his background. He quotes at length, including Reiner writing: ‘I have been practicing law primarily as a trial lawyer against fraudulent corporations such as Deutsche Bank, …. VW, one of the world’s largest and most respected car manufacturers, today notorious for its giant diesel fraud; ‘ Under which Dr DAH writes in large dark lettering as follows; ‘But Is Any Of It Actually True? ‘Did Fuellmich really win major lawsuits against VW, Deutsche Bank, and Kuehne + Nagel?’ And Dr DAH tells us; ‘According to ChatGPT, Major databases do not publish any court documents listing Reiner Fuellmich as counsel of record, lead attorney, or plaintiff in a lawsuit against VW — whether civil, criminal, or class action — in Germany, the U.S. or any other jurisdiction. Reputable sources describing the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal (civil and criminal proceedings against the company and executives) do not mention him as a party or attorney in official cases. Those include filings from the U.S. Department of Justice and various courts. Well, AI is a tool. It will answer your question. Therefore, you need to ask properly. I asked for ‘details of how Reiner Fuellmich, lawyer, succeeded in exposing the Volkswagen emissions cheating scam in the case of the tampered catalytic converters (Largest fine in history’ [Italics mine] My AI Bot on Brave answered: Reiner Fuellmich played a key role in the legal actions against Volkswagen during the Dieselgate scandal, which erupted in 2015 when it was revealed that the automaker had installed software in diesel vehicles to cheat emissions tests. He represented affected vehicle owners, focusing on economic damages caused by diminished resale values and repair costs. His efforts were part of a broader wave of consumer lawsuits in Germany and the U.S., contributing to the pressure that led to Volkswagen agreeing to global settlements exceeding $28 billion—the largest fine in history for such a case. These settlements included compensation for vehicle buybacks, repairs, and environmental remediation. Fuellmich’s success in these cases established his reputation as a high-profile advocate for consumers against corporate misconduct. Next I wrote in the search bar, ‘Details of case(s) where Reiner Fuellmich sued Deutch Bank’ [Italics mine] The AI said Reiner Fuellmich gained prominence in consumer protection law through high-profile litigation against Deutsche Bank, particularly in cases involving Schrottimmobilien (junk real estate) schemes. He represented over 3,000 clients who were misled by banks into purchasing high-risk, low-value properties in Eastern Europe, marketed as lucrative rental investments while concealing excessive fees and interest rates that made loans unpayable. A landmark case in January 2018 involved a client whose mortgage was tied to one of these fraudulent schemes. The Higher Regional Court ruled in favor of Fuellmich’s client, explicitly identifying “attempted process fraud” by Deutsche Bank employees who allegedly fabricated evidence and misled the court. The court condemned the bank’s conduct as undermining judicial integrity and ordered disclosures that supported the plaintiff’s claims, resulting in a favorable judgment. Fuellmich argued that Deutsche Bank engaged in systematic misrepresentation, and his efforts contributed to broader class-like actions against the bank. He later referred to Deutsche Bank as “one of the most toxic criminal organizations in the world”, citing its role in the 2009–2016 corruption scandal, which culminated in a $130 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over money laundering, bribery, and fraud.’ I’ll let you decide about how DAH presents his ‘evidence’. ………………………………….. Another matter of very twisted knickers for Dr DAH is 9/11 and Prof. Judy Wood plus any and all things and people pertaining to or commenting on the subject. I found without looking his long whining complaint about Andrew Johnson’s attempt to ask that discussion be kept open and I could not help but feel sympathy for Andrew when he said, ‘It’s about evidence, not camps.” If only Dr DAH would take this to heart! On Feb 8th DAH produced this, ‘In a recent interview, I outlined my “three camps of awareness“ framework and suggested that it might be helpful to have a guide to spotting those in Camp 2. Well, here it is!’ It seems we can be placed in one of ‘3 Camps of Awareness’ which he defines, possibly camp 2 since 3 might be too high for him to raise us. Camp 2 have very many features, which come under headings such as, ‘One-way Forms of Communication,’ ‘Narrative Over Scientific Evidence,’ ‘Ignoring/Downplaying/Twisting of Counter-Evidence’, ‘Use of Thought-terminating Clichés’, ‘False Dichotomies’, etc…. Then ‘Follow the Money’ which includes,’ Paid Trips Abroad’ where he says, ‘The bizarre spectacle this week of UK Column reporting on DEFRA (UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) from China (17:15) – the location being confirmed by Brian Gerrish in Extra – only adds to the mystery of what on earth is going on. According to UK Column, it is “okay to be pro-China,” as their recruitment of Carl Zha confirms.’ Just what kind of advice DAH is giving his followers about recognising people in Camp 2 with this attempt to belittle UKC I do not know. Another sign he says we need to look out for he calls ‘Questionable Credentials’. I take him up on his examples when he says, ‘”Nurse doctor“ John Campbell’ because a PhD is a higher qualification than an M.D. and anyway such derision is only snobbery and shows him up more than it speaks of Dr John Campbell who bravely spoke out against the vax once he saw its horrors and tried to get information out to people in an understandable and well documented manner. I also think it is very small minded to say, ‘Andrew Bridgen was feted as a “hero” of the “Covid resistance” for his speeches in Parliament in 2022, yet he previously voted for “lockdowns” and the mandatory injection of care home workers, and he promoted “Covid-19 vaccination.” And… Dr. Aseem Malhotra was celebrated (not shut down) for his critical stance towards the “Covid-19 vaccines” after he started speaking out against them in September 2022, yet he was one of the “TV doctors” who had pushed them. It is understandable that some people might have been led to think the injections were going to work and were basing their advice and hopes on their previous knowledge of vaccination, especially perhaps busy Health Professionals who thought this was going to be a vaccination like the many that they were taught worked before they had not had time to hear bad reports from these. Doctors tend to be busy and do not all hear the voices of Colleagues such as Michael Yeadon and others who spoke out at the beginning. It took a great deal of courage to stand up and say you were wrong, these jabs are bad, and you wish you had not supported them and in so doing lose your job, pay, friends, everything!. But the craziest in my humble opinion, is the heading ‘Lawfare’ which he says is being used to shut down critical inquiry; I’ll attempt to insert his page with the ridiculous copy of an email. Dr DAH Also adds, ‘Mystification of Class Relations’ is a sign for us to weed out Camp 2 operatives. This is because, as he says, ‘Fundamentally, a global class war has been unfolding since 2020, in which a numerically tiny yet disproportionately powerful transnational ruling class has gone to war against the rest of humanity in a bid to subjugate, and ultimately enslave it, under a system of global technocracy. Commentators who work to obscure that fundamental reality cannot plausibly claim a place in Camp 3. Common mystifications involve poorly substantiated appeals to extraterrestrials, breakaway civilisations, and ancient bloodlines (where hard evidence is always thin). Blame gets attributed to specific ethnic or religious groups (Jews, Muslims, Jesuits, etc.)’ Of course he is wrong, especially since he says ‘since 2020’. He obviously has not seen John Coleman’s ‘The Conspirators’ Hierarchy. The story of the Committee of 300. We know these plans began at least from Queen Victoria’s funeral with the Pilgrim Society and the many ‘elite’ groups that were set up, plus of course the Bankers. UKC News and Talks etc have given us so much knowledge of the planning and the groups and the evil behind the ideas for reducing the po pulation, for enslaving the masses, for practically imprisoning themasses and forcing us to be obedient or we shall starve. There are so many books about it. David A Hughes writes and talks about the ‘Omni War’. He knows the importance of people being able to stick together over this one terrible threat. We are all in very great danger in this war. Yet instead of using his talent to bring people together, united against the very deadly and strong enemy, Dr DAH attacks those working so hard to try and fight the enemy, he riddles holes into their character, sets up questionable arguments against them, makes accusations using ‘evidence’ he has not tested which is founded on shifting sands and listens to people with grudges to bear without investigating the background. This leads to his flinging false accusations around and throwing out very unfounded character assassinations. From my background, I have learned that people who join forces with others to besmirch the reputation of those whom most would hold in high esteem often do so from a deep need to inflict on their targets those very criticisms they know they have themselves. It is known as projection. He clearly has a problem with UKC , or perhaps his fixation with finding fault with us might be a sign of something to do with himself. Incidentally, I always notice when someone writes or says ‘I myself’ instead of merely ‘I’ it is an indication of self-importance or they are not going to tell you a fact about themselves so need to underline it to make it sound believable. Dr DAH no longer writes about the Omni War. He is writing to fling out all his painful feelings. Just take for example, the four items under ‘Read More’ at the bottom of the page headed, ’Debi Evans and Ant Critchley, January 29, 2026’. They are all character assassinations, viz. ‘Why Reiner Fuellmich was Guilty - Part 3’, Why Reiner Fuellmich was Guilty - Part 2’, ‘Reply to 9/11 Revisionist’ and ‘Why Reiner Fuellmich was Guilty - Part 1’. What do any of these have to do with how we win the Omni War? I can only see them causing division and distress between people. I’ll leave it at that and hope I’ve conveyed that DAH need not play on our minds. I hope people will simply take him or leave him without feeling anything has disturbed them.

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And so it is evident that Reiner did have huge cases against DB and VW, should you ever get asked. And it is also evident that some people are not truth-centered.

I am going to close with something as upbeat as Reiner. The new Free Reiner song:

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8TuNGCV7jo

I’ve also uploaded to Bitchute and Rumble, where there is no risk that the song will be taken down:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4MOBNAWG0Nww/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v78eeaq-amazing-new-free-reiner-song.-axiom-resist.-high-energy.-fabulous.html

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

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BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

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Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

___________________

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted May 1, 2026