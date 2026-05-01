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Etienna Evenboer's avatar
Etienna Evenboer
5h

Justice ⚖️ for Reiner Fuellmich!!!

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
1h

Well done Elsa. Great work by Paul Charles Gregory again, revealing some shoddy research by David A Hughes. I hadn't realised that DAH is trying to undermine UK Column, the best genuinely- independent media outfit in the UK. I used to like Debi Evans. Debi, what are you up to? "Debi, tell us it ain't so!"

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