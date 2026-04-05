I heard of Calin Georgescu through one of Reiner’s many fabulous interviews. I was impressed by him. I could feel his integrity. He had worked for the UN, had found it unworkably corrupt, had left. That’s what I remember.

What stayed with me most: I trusted him.

Later he was a presidential candidate in his home country, Romania. He was the front runner. Arrested. For 14 months the government - the judicial system - has thrown one legal hurdle, one legal charge, after another at him, and has kept extending restrictions.

Calin Georgescu - a bit similar to Orban in Hungary - except that Orban did get elected. Of course Orban is still hugely targeted by Soros, Ursula von der Leyen of the EU, etc.

Anyway, now Calin Georgescu is fully free. He could even leave Romania if he chose.

Link: https://hotnews.ro/calin-georgescu-control-judiciar-decizie-2210107

The headline reads:

Calin Georgescu finally escapes from judicial control after 14 months.

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And here is Reiner’s fabulous interview with Calin Georgescu:

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctwNUYShvL0

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

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Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted April 5, 2026