GOOD NEWS ON EASTER SUNDAY. Calin Georgescu, interviewed by Reiner, later presidential candidate in Romania, arrested, 14 months of restrictions, NOW FULLY FREE
I heard of Calin Georgescu through one of Reiner’s many fabulous interviews. I was impressed by him. I could feel his integrity. He had worked for the UN, had found it unworkably corrupt, had left. That’s what I remember.
What stayed with me most: I trusted him.
Later he was a presidential candidate in his home country, Romania. He was the front runner. Arrested. For 14 months the government - the judicial system - has thrown one legal hurdle, one legal charge, after another at him, and has kept extending restrictions.
Calin Georgescu - a bit similar to Orban in Hungary - except that Orban did get elected. Of course Orban is still hugely targeted by Soros, Ursula von der Leyen of the EU, etc.
Anyway, now Calin Georgescu is fully free. He could even leave Romania if he chose.
Link: https://hotnews.ro/calin-georgescu-control-judiciar-decizie-2210107
The headline reads:
Calin Georgescu finally escapes from judicial control after 14 months.
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And here is Reiner’s fabulous interview with Calin Georgescu:
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctwNUYShvL0
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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
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BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
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Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,
no glitter on the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,
PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER
by Paul Charles Gregory
https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
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Posted April 5, 2026
GoodNews-sunday! 🥳
Wonderful! Reiner Next! ! ! !