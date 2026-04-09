This is something I have recognized many times: our passions develop and sometimes change radically.

Sometimes a new passion grips us. I remember being gripped, over 4 decades ago, by women’s literature. It hit me that I had a BA in English, without having been assigned even one book by a woman. Also, by the way, I was in Canada, and I got that BA without having been assigned even one book by a Canadian! I went on to read and also to teach in both areas.

Some years later, another passion emerged, and then another, and another.

Not only may our passions change, it can be essential to acknowledge the changes, and very often, go with them.

I can’t imagine having stayed with the passions of forty years ago.

Some people may stay in an area, deepening their understanding, or exploring different aspects. But gain, their passion has developed, altered.

I remember Reiner saying, in the interview we did shortly before his arrest, that if his self from 2020 could hear his self from 2023, the 2020 self would think he was crazy. He had moved from the initial interviews on covid, to interviewing people often considered far out like David Icke and Clif High.

Recently Andrew Johnson wrote, about writing about 9/11, “I got bored writing articles about these matters in about 2015 and even lacked motivation to finish compiling my second 9/11-related book in the years prior to 2017.” On the other hand, there’s a brand new book on his site, on consciousness which considers:

a range of evidence that shows that our consciousness does not always reside in our physical body. What does science have to say about our consciousness? What experiments have been done which show that our consciousness extends beyond or even exists outside our physical body? Link: https://www.checktheevidence.com/wordpress/2026/03/31/book-exploring-consciousness-expanding-reality/

Right now, I’m choosing to pay attention to two passions that I’ve let slip to a back burner, as other passions gripped. Personal development, especially my own approach, Full Flourishing. And my creative side, which is having a lot of fun with Elsa’s Quest - the Story.

Posted Apr 9, 2026