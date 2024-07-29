I was sent the German version of FREE REINER FUELLMICH a few days ago. Now . . . the English version.

Reiner keeps letting us know favorite songs of his at the end of his updates. Maybe this will be a new favorite song

It's been travelling, from bittel.tv (Roger Bittel) to ICIC (Telegram) and FREE Reiner Fuellmich (Telegram), and now Rumble and Bitchute and here. You’re welcome to keep sharing.

I will also, right after the song, post an important commentary on Day 21 of Reiner’s trial. Helma Kustermann has some significant observations.

NOW . . .

SONG to FREE REINER FUELLMICH. MASTERS OF MANIPULATION.

Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/video/kcc7s1B44Tgz/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v58xkn6-song-to-free-reiner-fuellmich.-masters-of-manipulation.-english-version..html

IMPORTANT COMMENTARY ON DAY 21, TRIAL OF REINER FUELLMICH - JULY 25, 2024. From HELMA KUSTERMANN (sent to subscribers by email, July 27, 2024).

Ms. Katja Wörmer, attorney-at-law, was absent from the trial date, 25.07.2024. She did not stay away without excuse, as reported by a trial observer, quoting the presiding judge Schindler. Instead Ms. Katja Wörmer stayed away from the trial date 25.07.2024! On Friday, 19.07.2024, attorney Katja Wörmer orally filed a motion of bias against all 5 judges = the entire chamber.

The reasoning period (the time to present justification for the motion) was until Monday evening = 22.07.2024.

Then from Tuesday = 23.07.2024, the judges had to make an official statement.

Attorney Katja Wörmer had until Friday = 26.07.2024 to comment. All members of the Commercial Criminal Chamber of the Göttingen Regional Court had to be deemed biased on 25.07.2024. The Commercial Criminal Chamber should not have taken any procedural action of a decisional nature on 25.07.2024.

There was no ongoing deadline on 25.07.2024, there was no excessively long interruption of proceedings. The reason why Presiding Judge Schindler and his fellow judges nevertheless scheduled the trial date of 25.07.2024 can only be answered by Presiding Judge Schindler.



On the return transport from court to Rosdorf Prison, back to the solitary confinement cell, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was able for the first time on 25.07.2024 to see the “Freedom for Reiner” vigil that had been taking place for around 9 months with banners such as “Thank you, Reiner, for your educational work in the Corona Committee” and more! Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has been a prisoner for 285 days and 285 nights - from the forced flight from Mexico to Germany on 11.10.2023. Dr. Reiner Füllmich has been in custody for 283 days and 283 nights - arrested on arrival at Frankfurt Airport on 13.10.2023.



Helma Kustermann

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Wednesday July 31, 2024

Tuesday August 6, 2024

Wednesday August 14, 2024

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

8 trial days so far on a Friday = half a trial day (until noon)



Posted July 25, 2024