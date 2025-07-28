I’m having a Truth Summit. I hope there’s lots for everyone to learn. Otherwise I’m wasting my time - and yours, if it’s all stuff you know inside out.

Some learning is easy - like learning that adds to what we know. It may also be easy to learn something totally new if we have no barriers in place to taking it in.

But often it’s more complex.

That’ll be the focus this week. Learning, growing, changes in knowledge that may be challenging. And then there’s something else: exchanges between people.

THE TIME:

Tuesday, 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

LENGTH:

One hour.

If you’re interested and not on the Full Flourishing list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com

All the best to all of us, in everything,

Elsa

Posted July 28, 2025