THE FULL FLOURISHING QUEST IS BACK!!! TOMORROW! TUESDAY.

I had the time yesterday to read much of a book I found fascinating: Andrew Johnson’s 9/11: Holding the Truth, the follow-up to his 9/11: Finding the Truth. In some ways this is the more important book: it details the massive cover-up of the information from Judy Wood, that the World Trade Center buildings were turned to dust. Andrew holds that the cover-up of this information may well have taken more planning than 9/11 itself. The cover-up isn’t that no planes flew into the World Trade Center buildings - that would inevitably have come out. It’s that what happened was not thermite and was not a small nuclear bomb, but the result of the use of an extremely powerful unknown technology, which has come to be known as Free Energy Technology.

And how does this all tie with tomorrow’s Full Flourishing Quest?

I know that many of us, like Andrew, deal a lot with cover-ups of the truth.

The focus tomorrow will be on how we have been dealing with cover-ups of everything from the plandemic, to the autism-vaccine connection, to the climate scam, to Islam supposedly a religion of peace.

Do we give up trying to reach people?? Do we stop caring what other people believe? Where do we get our information? What if we’re not sure of what we’re learning?

THE TIME:

Tuesday, 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

LENGTH:

One hour.

If you’re interested and not on the Full Flourishing list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com

All the best to all of us, in everything,

Elsa

Posted Sept 1, 2025