I recently accidentally landed in a potentially high-conflict situation. In fact, I’m still in a potentially high conflict situation.

How to investigate? How to go in and examine, when just doing that is likely to get tensions rising even further. Some people can explore. Others are more likely to blow up or shut down.

What strengths do we need? What strategies work best?

Most of all, what have your experiences been with conflict situations?

What about solutions? What has worked for you?

And there is the question: When is it worth it? And when not?

THE TIME:

Tuesday, 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

LENGTH:

One hour.

If you’re interested and not on the Full Flourishing list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com

All the best to all of us, in everything,

Elsa

Posted July 20 2025