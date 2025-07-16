We all face conflict - or run away from it. Some of us walk right in. Some of us even invite it. Some of us recoil in horror.

In more stable times, we’d be more likely to be able to avoid.

Now we are encouraged to split into us-them. Hostility. Denunciation. Separation. Anger. Certainty we are right. Shut down.

How have you dealt with conflict? How are you dealing with it?

I’ve been sent the link to a workshop I’m tempted to sign up for. On a new tool for dealing with conflict. I looked. Interesting I also went and looked at the person’s site, where I found a very good blog post:

How to Stop Your Brain from Exploding: A Guide to de-FUSE Your Thinking

https://www.larahammocktherapy.com/post/how-to-stop-your-brain-from-exploding-a-guide-to-de-fuse-your-thinking

And then there is the workshop, which is geared for couple counsellors - but it might have an effective tool for all of us:

Introducing The Door Between Us

A ready-to-use framework for shifting conflict in couples therapy.

https://www.couplesinstitute.com/how-to-guide-couples-through-conflict

It’s on July 28. I’m not sure yet that I’ll take it. But I’m always on the lookout for things that are effective.

In the meantime, next week’s focus in the FULL FLOURISHING QUEST will be conflict.

THE TIME:

Tuesday, 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

LENGTH:

One hour.

If you’re interested and not on the Full Flourishing list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com

All the best to all of us, in everything,

Elsa

Posted July 16, 2025