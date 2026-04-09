I’ve recently turned my attention back to Full Flourishing, my model of personal development, and to my very simple formula for moving out of stuckness and into living fully.

The last few days I was thinking of my own journey. What made it matter so much to me, that I would give this years of attention?

I have spent more than four decades exploring the whole field of personal growth. Over the past decade, I’ve created my own model of full flourishing. I’ve laid out all the aspects, as I see them, of a fully flourishing person. And I’ve found a way of getting moving and keeping moving, with a toolbox of strategies, to reach full living.

Yet personal growth wasn’t a childhood dream - like the dreams of being a famous writer or artist - like the dreams of rescuing people in danger. Personal growth - it never crossed my mind.

One reason for the exploration was that, in my twenties and thirties, I ended up so far from all my dreams, no matter what I did.

I didn’t let go of any of the other dreams. I added another. In fact, a big hope was that learning more about myself, and about personal growth in general, would get me to my other dreams.

Many people with a passion for personal growth become full-time coaches or therapists. I have become a coach. It is one of several passions.

I know, by the way, there is not only one story of the past. If I had been exploring what got me to be a thinker or teacher or poet, the story would have been different.

So anyway, here’s my story of moving from being stuck to living fully.

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MY JOURNEY

I’ve ended up writing four versions of my story from stuck to full flourishing, each one longer and fuller than the previous one, each one adding to the previous one. And more keeps coming to mind. Anyway, so far:

1. My Journey, in Short

2. A Bit More

3. An Ever Fuller Story

4. Ever So Much More Coming to Mind

In addition to those versions, a few years ago I did a short video on my father and myself. So many connections between us, and also huge differences in our life paths.

I’ve been on this journey for a very long time - for decades. You, on the other hand, may only have a few minutes to take a look. So in this post, I’ll give the story in short.

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FROM STUCK TO LIVING FULLY,

FROM LONGING TO FLOURISHING

THE STARTING POINT: STUCK

Discontent Frustration Longing Trying

I remember so well the pain of being stuck in a relationship I knew, so utterly within me, was not the right relationship for me. I wanted out, but had nothing that qualified, for me, as a “reason”. No abuse, no cheating. Just . . . I didn’t quite know. Maybe boredom.

And there was the pain of not being in the right life, of having “everything” - and nothing that I longed for. Nothing that felt meaningful to me. I was a flight attendant. I stayed at the Hilton in Paris, the Radisson in Los Angeles and Zurich.

I did not know what to do to move to a life that felt right to me.

I remember a nightmare I had, over and over. I was floating on the ocean, wanted to move. I could not. Not even a finger. I woke up. Terror and despair.

I know how I ended the nightmares. I read of a technique: tell yourself a better ending and that will happen. I had no idea how to change things. So I just told myself, before falling asleep, that my dreaming self was to find a solution.

Once again, I was floating on the ocean and could not move. Terror and despair. And then a small wave under one hand moved the hand. And suddenly the hand could move, and then the arm, the other arm, and all of me. I woke up.

The nightmare never came back.

But I had not solved what the dream was about.

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MY TURNING POINT: A TINY STEP

with a huge impact, over time

I have no idea where I heard that, as a student, I was entitled to 18 free counseling sessions. I didn't go because I felt stuck. I easily got angry at little things. I wanted very much to change that. I decided: I'll take a couple of sessions to get rid of the unwanted anger.



I didn't take just 2 sessions, but the full 18. Each week I would book an appointment for the following week.

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THE DECISION MOMENT

At the end of those sessions, I had a dream. I was coming out of a changing room at one side of a huge gym. My therapist - overweight - was running laps without running out of breath or sweating. My thought: she is much better at this than I am.

My decision: I want much more of the changes that have been starting, more of the talking in a fuller way than was normal for me and being listened to. I want what she has, able to run without effort. I decided to reach for more.

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DECADES OF EXPLORATION AND DISCOVERY

That decision led me on a long long long journey - fantastic, yes - also frustrating as I knew what I wanted, full flourishing, but found that so hard to reach.

A bumpy road.

So much exploration and changing - including grief, and coming to a flow of poetry that has continued.

Slowly I developed my own vision of a fully developed person who is able not only to feel and express their feelings, but to perceive and to think, and to connect with the world.

Most important in my approach is an emphasis on small steps, especially on recognizing small steps it feels right to take, and taking them with support.

As for myself, I’ve found there is always another hill to climb. This journey has been so different from what I imagined. It hasn’t been about learning a few quick lessons - though that did happen.

So much ongoing discovery and movement.

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EVER MORE FLOURISHING

I was a flight attendant taking classes. I felt that so much was missing. I became a prof, writer, poet, songwriter, thinker, coach.

I have an ever so much greater - and still developing - understanding of what is going on in the world. Basically I was questioning so little. Now I question everything.

I have a much larger reach: from the few people I talked with; to my students, discussing so many interesting subjects, including Knowing the Inner Self; to an online audience reaching thousands with explorations, ideas, information, and also stories and poetry.

Most, I have such a sense of flow in my life, of being able to take action and be fully the person I am - not with so much locked up inside. There’s a fullness to life.

It isn’t always easy. Sometimes, in fact, it is quite difficult. However, I have the sense that I have or will find the needed inner and outer resources.

As for “the world . . .” Wars. Puppet masters behind the scenes. Will the stock market crash, bringing huge devastation? Or will the pupper-masters keep the system going, for their own profit? What about freedom of speech? What about injustices, such as an extremely high influx of people into the West, often without adequate resources for housing, etc. What about security - financial and physical - for citizens? What about the push for euthanasia? What about narratives that push us to take one stance or another?

In the midst of this, some of people we thought were on the side of truth show themselves to be against some truth tellers.

And there I am, there we are, trying to find our way with all that is going on. Trying to find more like-minded people. Trying for an inner sense of strength and the ability to deal with things. Trying also for ever more love, work satisfaction and financial well-being.

Recently, I’ve start, rather accidentally, writing a musical. A couple of days ago, I got an answer from the musician friend I thought of collaborating with - his music, my lyrics: I am sure we can work it out. Supper or lunch would be included.

Will it work out? I don’t know but I am eager to try. I can hear, in my mind, the first big number:

wake up, world

from your slumber

How do we live well with all that is going on, as well as our own individual situation?

I think of Reiner, in prison since October 2023 - with such a strong spirit within him, doing all he can, his relationship with his wife deepening.

I wish I could report: Heaven on Earth!!!

I cannot. Griefs, doubts, hesitations. And some really hard things. Also, awareness of ongoing blocks. Also, ongoing openness to - even eagerness for - further learning, like recently for Cognomovement, which is becoming part of Full Flourishing.

I still come to dark nights of the soul. But I do not stay in them for years.

Ever more reaching and flourishing.

Imagine being on a high plateau. It isn’t heaven. But it is often breathtakingly beautiful. Most, it is a large wide view. Not closed in. There are actions you can see and take.

If you have the sense of being blocked and stuck, if you often feel frustrated, overwhelmed and maybe even despairing, if you have a big sense of longing but don’t know what you might do, here is an invitation: schedule a free 15-minute Discovery Call.

When I think back to my long ago self, I shake my head in wonder. I cannot believe the distance I’ve traveled.

I am so grateful to my much younger self who took the very small first step. She had no idea all she would find. She wanted to get unstuck. She got that and ever so much more, including the flow of her own deep creativity and living fully.

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All the best to all of us, in everything,

Elsa

Posted Apr 9, 2026