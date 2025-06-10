One of the last interviews Reiner did before his arrest was with someone in Peru. The focus: the spiritual. This is a side of Reiner that, especially through Inka, he was learning about more and more, and that he was also increasingly connected to.

During his time in prison, many people have sent prayers and energy, and have also taken part in group meditations and energy sendings.

As for Reiner, he appreciated all this, spoke of feeling the energy coming to him. I also remember his being sure, after his mother’s death - I am not sure of the exact words - his mother’s presence.

Today I want to explore our connection to helping Reiner, in relation to spiritual / religious / cosmic connection.

