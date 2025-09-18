Next week, there will be another issue. Now, how to end this brief look at a very powerful force - Islam?

As planned, there is an interview with Frank Salvato, a musician who took a job as a firefighter because it would give him plenty of time to practice music. He didn’t expect that he would come to a deep passion for doing good. That’s what, for him, was the best thing about being a firefighter. Then, on 9/11, he lost firefighter friends - and again the drive to do good kicked in. He needed to know about Islam, to understand why 9/11 (the original narrative) had happened, and to transmit the knowledge. In other words, once again, he needed to help people. Forewarned is forearmed.

But the interview with Frank Salvato didn’t feel like enough for me.

Last week, one of the two interviews was with Bill Warner of Political Islam (his term). He looked at the old Islamic texts, and from them, wrote accurate short easy-to-read books.

There’s someone else I interviewed at just about the same time: Robert Spencer.

Robert Spencer looked much less at history (though he did write a book entitled, Did Mohammed Exist?) than at present-day Islamic jihad. He’s the director of JihadWatch, which chronicles jihad day after day after day without a break, by now for a quarter of a century. He also has a prodigious memory, can quote just about every Islamic text. And he has a sense of humor.

Back in 2012, I interviewed Robert Spencer as well as Bill Warner.

He was reluctant. He’s a very private person.

I made it clear: anything you don’t feel comfortable answering, please let me know and don’t answer. Also I told him: while some of the questions are about you the person, I think you’ll find you’re okay with them all. He was.

And he published the interview in JihadWatch (25,000 subscribers at the time), where it got (if I remember right) several thousand views in one day!! I was thrilled.

Anyway, I believe the interview with him is a good place to end this look at Islam.

If you are generally unaware of what’s happening with Jihad, subscribing to JihadWatch might be a good eye-opener:

https://jihadwatch.org

_________________

So, first, the link to the interview with Frank Salvato, who was just being an ordinary firefighter when tragedy struck and several firefighter friends lost their lives.

Second, the link to the interview with Robert Spencer, who had a father in broadcasting. So, with JihadWatch, he was somewhat following his father’s footsteps (and also being quite different).

Finally, once again, Islam - Who, What, How. Islam in 9 minutes.

FRANK SALVATO: A PASSION TO PROTECT, INFORM, CONNECT

Frank Salvato's life took a sharp turn

when he went from musician to firefighter.

It took a HUGE TURN when fellow firefighters

died on 9/11. There have been more turns.

Just as one doesn’t become an expert musician overnight, one doesn’t become an expert on Islamofascism (a term Frank likes) overnight. It took 5 years. It led to the writing of a series of books. There have been further twists and turns, including to being a podcaster with a major audience. Click for the interview.

https://truthsummit.info/frank-salvato.html

_______________________

ROBERT SPENCER of JIHAD WATCH

Robert Spencer is a man of many accomplishments, including a list of books, written at the same time as he was putting out JihadWatch (along with other contributors). Here’s the page on him (interview at the bottom):

https://worldtruthsummit.com/robert-spencer.html

Or you can go right to the interview:

_____________________

And finally, Islam in 9 minutes. ISLAM - WHO, WHAT, HOW

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsN5lvu1SZk

Next week, TBA. To be announced.

All the best to all of us,

Elsa



Posted September 18, 2025