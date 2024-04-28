There is a meditation on Sunday - every Sunday. For Reiner, Ed Wackerman, and anyone else you would like to include.

The time: 2 pm Eastern.

NOTE: I will be sending the link to everone who has asked for one over the past few weeks. If you do not receive it, please check your junk folder.

As for the meditation, it’s a simple meditation, for energy and healing. We each have the chance to say whom we would like to send energy to. Then, the meditation. It takes about 10 minutes: a guided part (36 breaths), and a 5-minute silent part.

If you’d like to take part, please email me: truthsummit@substack.com

If you’re already on my sendout list, all fine.

_________________________________

The current remaining court dates for Reiner :

Wednesday, 03.05.2024. Start: 09.15 a.m.

3 more, ending approximately May 15

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted April 26, 2024