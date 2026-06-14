FEEDING OURSELVES, INSTEAD OF THE MONSTERS. From Rudolf Steiner to My Favorite Things.
We are so much encouraged to fear and rage and panic and despair. I don’t need to go into it. So what do we do? Yesterday in the early evening, walking in nature, I was thinking of that, especially as someone I know is very caught in fear and anxiety.
I had thought of “medicine”: for fear: Cognomovement, to release where we are stuck in fear. I had thought of calming relaxing music. I had thought of humming.
On that walk. an old song came mind, A Few of My Favorite Things.
So here are the options, including 3 links to A Few of My Favorite Things, plus to some other songs. And then, what is your own favorite way to let go of fear and anger?
But I will start with Rudolf Steiner on what happens when we go into fear and rage::
There are beings in the spiritual realms for whom anxiety and fear emanating from human beings offer welcome food. When humans have no anxiety and fear, then these creatures starve… If fear and anxiety radiates from people and they break out in panic, then these creatures find welcome nutrition and they become more and more powerful. These beings are hostile towards humanity….
Everything that feeds on negative feelings, on anxiety, fear and superstition, despair or doubt, are in reality hostile forces in supersensible worlds, launching cruel attacks on human beings, while they are being fed. Therefore, it is above all necessary to begin with that the person who enters the spiritual world overcomes fear, feelings of helplessness, despair and anxiety. But these are exactly the feelings that belong to contemporary culture and materialism; because it estranges people from the spiritual world, it is especially suited to evoke hopelessness and fear of the unknown in people, thereby calling up the above mentioned hostile forces against them.
fallofthecabalofficial.substack.com/p/rudolf-steiners-warnings-for-our
I find Steiner extra interesting as he had occult roots - and came to warn people of the dangers of the dark forces - and also continued to engage, but with the life-affirming forces.
Now, here are the options that came to mind for moving from fear to happiness.
I thought of humming - as even a minute of humming has such a good impact on us.
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVoGbaq8xos
I thought of music at 432 Hertz and in general, calming relaxing music:
Link to 432Hz: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUToUGxQ2d4
Link to 432 + 963 + 528 + 741Hz: w.wwyoutube.com/watch?v=OMPjRrQN81c
Link to relaxation music: www.youtube.com/watch?v=iloh1SUe42g
And now, A Few of My Favorite Things:
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=bACiODIbf84 (4 min)
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGABqdbtQnA (2 min)
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IagRZBvLtw (short clip)
More songs:
Pack up your troubles in your old kit bag,
And smile smile smile
Link (Andrews sisters): www.youtube.com/watch?v=81Qu6O9yHnI
Link: (Robert Mandell Singers): www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4i0NmTFOGc
I’m singing in the rain
Just singing in the rain
What a glorious feeling
I’m happy again
The sun’s in my heart
And I’m ready for love
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=swloMVFALXw
I could have danced all night
I could have danced all night
And still have begged for more
I could have spread my wings
And done a thousand things
I’ve never done before
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hA9bEKKxTNU
I had another sing in mind at the start, but it’s gone now. From the 1930s. Maybe it will come back. That’s not what matters. And other songs are coming to mind. That’s not what matters either.
The important thing. Happiness. Joy. Contentment. Elation. Love. Delight.
This isn’t about denying our feelings. It’s about not being the victim of our feelings, and not letting “our” culture manipulate us into fear and anger and despair. It’s about choosing when we have choice - which may be far more often that many of us recognize.
And now it’s your turn. Add your own happy songs in the comments below.
A suggestion, if you are stuck in a negative loop. If you have a favorite song, put it on a loop. If you have a bunch you like, string them together and put this on a loop.
Something from Cognomovement: No need to know exactly where something comes from. You just root it out. Here the happy song replaces the negative loop running in your mind.
Sometimes we get an “ear worm” - a friend’s word for songs that keep playing in our mind. It just makes sense that we set it up so that any ear worm adds to our well-being. I have just played I Could Have Danced All Night - and that is playing within me.
And then, again: what is your favorite way to let go of fear and anger?
Posted June 14, 2026
I'm all 4 it Elsa...in fact, no mattah how bad it gits (or it's gittin'!) I often choose ta "Pick Myself Up" (see below) an' enjoy mah "Favorite Things" oft-musicale! Now...knowin' mah new quirky way've counterin' the not-so-kind scenty-mints of some...without further ado I'll add a little background ta some'a your own fabulous Favorite Things ;-)
The hummin' an' other self-help free techniques were called "The Fenyman Way" created by the jooish physicist from Queens, NY ✡︎ Richard P. Feynman
The song "My Favorite Things" is from the Sound of Music, a broadway musical-turned-movie by the fantastic team of the jewish ✡︎ vRichard Rodgers & (lyricist) Oscar Hammerstein. Original Book by the jooish ✡︎Russel Crouse an' writin' podner Howard Lindsay (born) Herman Nelke who collaborated on musicals with famous jooish songsters like ✡︎Yip Harburg, ✡︎Harold Arlen, ✡︎Irving Berlin, ✡︎Harold Karr an' of COURSE ✡︎Rogers & Hammerstein! (Of note is that the original moosical & film tells the story of an' Austrian fambly of singers who ESCAPED the Nazis / wouldn't join 'em!, co-written by jews WITH two non-jooish Germans--back in the ol' dayz where all kinds've talent folks collaborated mahvelously!) Addin' too that the film The Sound of Music (which more folks know than the B'way show) was directed by jooish director ✡︎Robert Wise with a screenplay written by the also-jooish ✡︎Ernest Lehman with a score by the jooish ✡︎Irwin Kostal (the score'd be the instrumentals). ✡︎Theodore (Meir) Bikel, an Austrian jooish actor + folksinger famous too fer foundin' the Newport Folk Festival, created the original part of Capt. Von Trapp as co-star of the Broadway production. Of note is that the famous song "Edelweiss" was co-written by folksinger-actor ✡︎Bikel with ✡︎R&H! Unlike Bikel, actor Christopher Plummer wuz easy on the eyes but (fwiw) couldn't sing so wuz expertly dubbed in by the talented Bill Lee.
More:
"Pack Up Your Troubles" is an old WWI song written by a Welshman! (the tale of most optimistic song written--by two brothers--duz have a sad coda to it but I won't share it here ;-) BUT the reason most Americans know it is b/c it was performed in the patriotic Broadway musical "Her Soldier Boy," written (book & lyrics) by the talented Rita Johnson Young and surrounded by music & songs by the two jooish composers ✡︎Sigmund Romberg & ✡︎Emmerich Kalman. Young collaborated with joos all her life includin' the above-mentioned joos ✡︎Romberg & ✡︎Kalman but also with the late great ✡︎Jerome Kern. What's interestin' ta me is that Johnson-Young started out as an actress an' had a day job with important jooish music publisher ✡︎Isidore Witmark (entire fambly in the biz, ✡︎M. Witmark & Sons: https://prabook.com/web/isidore.witmark/3763024 ) singin' the songs of the day ta sell'em. Witmark encouraged Young in writin' her own songs (as a librettist) an' then published 'em, givin' her a supportive start ta her new career as a librettist & playwright.
Of the tee-riffic ✡︎Robert Mandell Singers (AND Orchestra), I'm guessin' one might guess Mandell was a NYCity Joo. (Also an actor under stage names Bobby Lee and Robert Lee). He studied directly under ✡︎Leonard Bernstein, who helped recommend 'im ta Julliard on scholarship, an' even served as Bernstein's "Special Music Assistant" -- he had quite the impressive moosical career... includin' adapting Bernstein's "Young Peoples' Concerts" for a British audience in his new home of England -- via the "Concerts for the Family" series --but I won't digress!
"Singing in the Rain" is of course a famous Hollywood moosical written by the jooish ✡︎Betty Comden & ✡︎Adolph Green (Comden & Green), produced & all song lyrics penned by jooish musical maven ✡︎Arthur Freed (of all the great MGM Moosicals), Directed AND Choreographed by the team of Gene Kelly and the jooish ✡︎Stanley Donen (who, many dunno, started out as a dancer & choreograhper). Musical directon was by the jooish ✡︎Lennie Hayton with songs by Nacio Herb Brown & the jooish ✡︎Arthur Freed. The cinematography was by the jooish ✡︎Harold Rosson, editing by the jooish ✡︎Adrienne Fazan (who escaped Nazi Germany in 1933). An' of course Hollywood wuz....wull ✡︎✡︎✡︎...
"I Could Have Danced All Night": That's from My Fair Lady, also a broadway musical based on George Bernard Shaw's play "Pygmalion"--later to become a mahvelous moovie! The Broadway moosical had book and lyrics by the (both-) jooish team of ✡︎Alan Jay Lerner and music by ✡︎Frederick Loewe ("Lerner & Lowe"). The film screenplay was also by the jooish ✡︎Alan Jay Lerner, was directed by jooish ✡︎George Cukor with music by jooish ✡︎André Previn. (produced by ✡︎Jack Warner). Of note is that that aforementioned R&H veteran performer (jooish) ✡︎Theodore Bikel was featured in the film as overbearing Hungarian linguist Zoltan Karpathy
The great songs ya list, Elsa, also gimme "Joy. Contentment. Elation. Love. Delight."
I wish the whirled that so hates us ✡︎jooz ZO MUCH would know that many of their Favorite Things were created in full or in part by ✡︎Jews... created with & for LOVE of music, humanity, & storytellin' an' not fer the nefarious aims we're accused of.
Sorry ta "intrude with info inconvenient an' bothersome ta many" (I often take heat fer it!)--but I know two trooths.... first, that unlike many, ya don't mind my sharin' who made sumthin' good wuther jooish 'er not--an' second, that I share cuz I fear so few know it... I'm oft-amused when haters of jooze talk about Superman (lol, a ✡︎comic creation) or one neo-Nazi goes by the nom-de-plume of ✡︎Kafka (clearly clueless his underdawg writer is a ✡︎) Thus, sum info herewith "respectfully submitted" in food "faith✡︎" fer the consideration of all who dunno whut they dunno.... ;-)
My own contribution fer a snappy happy tune is "Pick Yourself Up" written by jooish composer ✡︎Jerome Kern with lyrics by jooish lyricist ✡︎Dorothy Fields, made famous by Fred Astaire in the film "Swing Time," which featured fab songs by ✡︎Kern & ✡︎Fields includin' "The Way You Look Tonight", "A Fine Romance," an' "Never Gonna Dance" among others enjoyed by people the whirld over, regardless of faith, creed, etc.
Here's ❤ELLA swingin' it! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N98fk9cyvcg )
With grattytude fer yer ever-hopeful, ever-seekin' self & yer swell stack, Elsa!
Thank-you for this article.
I first learned of the benefits of humming and nitric oxide (NO) from Dr Philip McMillan/vejon health
From Google
“Humming creates oscillating airflow that causes your paranasal sinuses—which naturally store high concentrations of nitric oxide (NO)—to release the gas into your nasal airways. Studies show that gentle humming can increase nasal nitric oxide levels by 15 to 20 times compared to quiet exhalation.This massive, localized surge translates into several potent physiological benefits:Antimicrobial & Antiviral Defense: Nitric oxide is a natural broad-spectrum antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal agent. Boosting these levels acts as a first line of defense to help clear up respiratory infections and chronic rhinosinusitis.Improved Airway Dilation: As a natural bronchodilator and vasodilator, NO helps widen blood vessels and relax the muscles in your lungs and nasal passages, which eases breathing and oxygen uptake.Better Circulation & Lower Blood Pressure: When inhaled into the lower airways, the released NO is absorbed into the bloodstream where it dilates blood vessels, potentially improving blood flow and regulating blood pressure.Nervous System Regulation: The act of prolonged humming on the exhale naturally stimulates the vagus nerve. This shifts your body out of the sympathetic ("fight or flight") state into the parasympathetic ("rest and digest") state, lowering your heart rate and reducing stress.How to Practice It:Breathe in slowly through your nose.Exhale slowly while making a gentle, continuous "hmmm" sound.Focus on the physical vibration inside your chest and sinus cavity, as the frequency of the hum dictates how much NO is released.Repeat the cycle for a few minutes to quickly calm your nervous system and reap the molecule's protective benefits.