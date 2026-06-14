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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
4h

I'm all 4 it Elsa...in fact, no mattah how bad it gits (or it's gittin'!) I often choose ta "Pick Myself Up" (see below) an' enjoy mah "Favorite Things" oft-musicale! Now...knowin' mah new quirky way've counterin' the not-so-kind scenty-mints of some...without further ado I'll add a little background ta some'a your own fabulous Favorite Things ;-)

The hummin' an' other self-help free techniques were called "The Fenyman Way" created by the jooish physicist from Queens, NY ✡︎ Richard P. Feynman

The song "My Favorite Things" is from the Sound of Music, a broadway musical-turned-movie by the fantastic team of the jewish ✡︎ vRichard Rodgers & (lyricist) Oscar Hammerstein. Original Book by the jooish ✡︎Russel Crouse an' writin' podner Howard Lindsay (born) Herman Nelke who collaborated on musicals with famous jooish songsters like ✡︎Yip Harburg, ✡︎Harold Arlen, ✡︎Irving Berlin, ✡︎Harold Karr an' of COURSE ✡︎Rogers & Hammerstein! (Of note is that the original moosical & film tells the story of an' Austrian fambly of singers who ESCAPED the Nazis / wouldn't join 'em!, co-written by jews WITH two non-jooish Germans--back in the ol' dayz where all kinds've talent folks collaborated mahvelously!) Addin' too that the film The Sound of Music (which more folks know than the B'way show) was directed by jooish director ✡︎Robert Wise with a screenplay written by the also-jooish ✡︎Ernest Lehman with a score by the jooish ✡︎Irwin Kostal (the score'd be the instrumentals). ✡︎Theodore (Meir) Bikel, an Austrian jooish actor + folksinger famous too fer foundin' the Newport Folk Festival, created the original part of Capt. Von Trapp as co-star of the Broadway production. Of note is that the famous song "Edelweiss" was co-written by folksinger-actor ✡︎Bikel with ✡︎R&H! Unlike Bikel, actor Christopher Plummer wuz easy on the eyes but (fwiw) couldn't sing so wuz expertly dubbed in by the talented Bill Lee.

More:

"Pack Up Your Troubles" is an old WWI song written by a Welshman! (the tale of most optimistic song written--by two brothers--duz have a sad coda to it but I won't share it here ;-) BUT the reason most Americans know it is b/c it was performed in the patriotic Broadway musical "Her Soldier Boy," written (book & lyrics) by the talented Rita Johnson Young and surrounded by music & songs by the two jooish composers ✡︎Sigmund Romberg & ✡︎Emmerich Kalman. Young collaborated with joos all her life includin' the above-mentioned joos ✡︎Romberg & ✡︎Kalman but also with the late great ✡︎Jerome Kern. What's interestin' ta me is that Johnson-Young started out as an actress an' had a day job with important jooish music publisher ✡︎Isidore Witmark (entire fambly in the biz, ✡︎M. Witmark & Sons: https://prabook.com/web/isidore.witmark/3763024 ) singin' the songs of the day ta sell'em. Witmark encouraged Young in writin' her own songs (as a librettist) an' then published 'em, givin' her a supportive start ta her new career as a librettist & playwright.

Of the tee-riffic ✡︎Robert Mandell Singers (AND Orchestra), I'm guessin' one might guess Mandell was a NYCity Joo. (Also an actor under stage names Bobby Lee and Robert Lee). He studied directly under ✡︎Leonard Bernstein, who helped recommend 'im ta Julliard on scholarship, an' even served as Bernstein's "Special Music Assistant" -- he had quite the impressive moosical career... includin' adapting Bernstein's "Young Peoples' Concerts" for a British audience in his new home of England -- via the "Concerts for the Family" series --but I won't digress!

"Singing in the Rain" is of course a famous Hollywood moosical written by the jooish ✡︎Betty Comden & ✡︎Adolph Green (Comden & Green), produced & all song lyrics penned by jooish musical maven ✡︎Arthur Freed (of all the great MGM Moosicals), Directed AND Choreographed by the team of Gene Kelly and the jooish ✡︎Stanley Donen (who, many dunno, started out as a dancer & choreograhper). Musical directon was by the jooish ✡︎Lennie Hayton with songs by Nacio Herb Brown & the jooish ✡︎Arthur Freed. The cinematography was by the jooish ✡︎Harold Rosson, editing by the jooish ✡︎Adrienne Fazan (who escaped Nazi Germany in 1933). An' of course Hollywood wuz....wull ✡︎✡︎✡︎...

"I Could Have Danced All Night": That's from My Fair Lady, also a broadway musical based on George Bernard Shaw's play "Pygmalion"--later to become a mahvelous moovie! The Broadway moosical had book and lyrics by the (both-) jooish team of ✡︎Alan Jay Lerner and music by ✡︎Frederick Loewe ("Lerner & Lowe"). The film screenplay was also by the jooish ✡︎Alan Jay Lerner, was directed by jooish ✡︎George Cukor with music by jooish ✡︎André Previn. (produced by ✡︎Jack Warner). Of note is that that aforementioned R&H veteran performer (jooish) ✡︎Theodore Bikel was featured in the film as overbearing Hungarian linguist Zoltan Karpathy

The great songs ya list, Elsa, also gimme "Joy. Contentment. Elation. Love. Delight."

I wish the whirled that so hates us ✡︎jooz ZO MUCH would know that many of their Favorite Things were created in full or in part by ✡︎Jews... created with & for LOVE of music, humanity, & storytellin' an' not fer the nefarious aims we're accused of.

Sorry ta "intrude with info inconvenient an' bothersome ta many" (I often take heat fer it!)--but I know two trooths.... first, that unlike many, ya don't mind my sharin' who made sumthin' good wuther jooish 'er not--an' second, that I share cuz I fear so few know it... I'm oft-amused when haters of jooze talk about Superman (lol, a ✡︎comic creation) or one neo-Nazi goes by the nom-de-plume of ✡︎Kafka (clearly clueless his underdawg writer is a ✡︎) Thus, sum info herewith "respectfully submitted" in food "faith✡︎" fer the consideration of all who dunno whut they dunno.... ;-)

My own contribution fer a snappy happy tune is "Pick Yourself Up" written by jooish composer ✡︎Jerome Kern with lyrics by jooish lyricist ✡︎Dorothy Fields, made famous by Fred Astaire in the film "Swing Time," which featured fab songs by ✡︎Kern & ✡︎Fields includin' "The Way You Look Tonight", "A Fine Romance," an' "Never Gonna Dance" among others enjoyed by people the whirld over, regardless of faith, creed, etc.

Here's ❤ELLA swingin' it! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N98fk9cyvcg )

With grattytude fer yer ever-hopeful, ever-seekin' self & yer swell stack, Elsa!

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Cynthia Ross's avatar
Cynthia Ross
6h

Thank-you for this article.

I first learned of the benefits of humming and nitric oxide (NO) from Dr Philip McMillan/vejon health

From Google

“Humming creates oscillating airflow that causes your paranasal sinuses—which naturally store high concentrations of nitric oxide (NO)—to release the gas into your nasal airways. Studies show that gentle humming can increase nasal nitric oxide levels by 15 to 20 times compared to quiet exhalation.This massive, localized surge translates into several potent physiological benefits:Antimicrobial & Antiviral Defense: Nitric oxide is a natural broad-spectrum antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal agent. Boosting these levels acts as a first line of defense to help clear up respiratory infections and chronic rhinosinusitis.Improved Airway Dilation: As a natural bronchodilator and vasodilator, NO helps widen blood vessels and relax the muscles in your lungs and nasal passages, which eases breathing and oxygen uptake.Better Circulation & Lower Blood Pressure: When inhaled into the lower airways, the released NO is absorbed into the bloodstream where it dilates blood vessels, potentially improving blood flow and regulating blood pressure.Nervous System Regulation: The act of prolonged humming on the exhale naturally stimulates the vagus nerve. This shifts your body out of the sympathetic ("fight or flight") state into the parasympathetic ("rest and digest") state, lowering your heart rate and reducing stress.How to Practice It:Breathe in slowly through your nose.Exhale slowly while making a gentle, continuous "hmmm" sound.Focus on the physical vibration inside your chest and sinus cavity, as the frequency of the hum dictates how much NO is released.Repeat the cycle for a few minutes to quickly calm your nervous system and reap the molecule's protective benefits.

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