We are so much encouraged to fear and rage and panic and despair. I don’t need to go into it. So what do we do? Yesterday in the early evening, walking in nature, I was thinking of that, especially as someone I know is very caught in fear and anxiety.

I had thought of “medicine”: for fear: Cognomovement, to release where we are stuck in fear. I had thought of calming relaxing music. I had thought of humming.

On that walk. an old song came mind, A Few of My Favorite Things.

So here are the options, including 3 links to A Few of My Favorite Things, plus to some other songs. And then, what is your own favorite way to let go of fear and anger?

But I will start with Rudolf Steiner on what happens when we go into fear and rage::

There are beings in the spiritual realms for whom anxiety and fear emanating from human beings offer welcome food. When humans have no anxiety and fear, then these creatures starve… If fear and anxiety radiates from people and they break out in panic, then these creatures find welcome nutrition and they become more and more powerful. These beings are hostile towards humanity…. Everything that feeds on negative feelings, on anxiety, fear and superstition, despair or doubt, are in reality hostile forces in supersensible worlds, launching cruel attacks on human beings, while they are being fed. Therefore, it is above all necessary to begin with that the person who enters the spiritual world overcomes fear, feelings of helplessness, despair and anxiety. But these are exactly the feelings that belong to contemporary culture and materialism; because it estranges people from the spiritual world, it is especially suited to evoke hopelessness and fear of the unknown in people, thereby calling up the above mentioned hostile forces against them. fallofthecabalofficial.substack.com/p/rudolf-steiners-warnings-for-our

I find Steiner extra interesting as he had occult roots - and came to warn people of the dangers of the dark forces - and also continued to engage, but with the life-affirming forces.

Now, here are the options that came to mind for moving from fear to happiness.

I thought of humming - as even a minute of humming has such a good impact on us.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVoGbaq8xos

I thought of music at 432 Hertz and in general, calming relaxing music:

Link to 432Hz: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUToUGxQ2d4

Link to 432 + 963 + 528 + 741Hz: w.wwyoutube.com/watch?v=OMPjRrQN81c

Link to relaxation music: www.youtube.com/watch?v=iloh1SUe42g

And now, A Few of My Favorite Things:

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=bACiODIbf84 (4 min)

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGABqdbtQnA (2 min)

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IagRZBvLtw (short clip)

More songs:

Pack up your troubles in your old kit bag,

And smile smile smile

Link (Andrews sisters): www.youtube.com/watch?v=81Qu6O9yHnI

Link: (Robert Mandell Singers): www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4i0NmTFOGc

I’m singing in the rain

Just singing in the rain

What a glorious feeling

I’m happy again

The sun’s in my heart

And I’m ready for love

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=swloMVFALXw

I could have danced all night

I could have danced all night

And still have begged for more

I could have spread my wings

And done a thousand things

I’ve never done before

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hA9bEKKxTNU

I had another sing in mind at the start, but it’s gone now. From the 1930s. Maybe it will come back. That’s not what matters. And other songs are coming to mind. That’s not what matters either.

The important thing. Happiness. Joy. Contentment. Elation. Love. Delight.

This isn’t about denying our feelings. It’s about not being the victim of our feelings, and not letting “our” culture manipulate us into fear and anger and despair. It’s about choosing when we have choice - which may be far more often that many of us recognize.

And now it’s your turn. Add your own happy songs in the comments below.

A suggestion, if you are stuck in a negative loop. If you have a favorite song, put it on a loop. If you have a bunch you like, string them together and put this on a loop.

Something from Cognomovement: No need to know exactly where something comes from. You just root it out. Here the happy song replaces the negative loop running in your mind.

Sometimes we get an “ear worm” - a friend’s word for songs that keep playing in our mind. It just makes sense that we set it up so that any ear worm adds to our well-being. I have just played I Could Have Danced All Night - and that is playing within me.

And then, again: what is your favorite way to let go of fear and anger?

Posted June 14, 2026