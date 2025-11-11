Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna's avatar
Anna
24m

I was forced to attend faith healing meetings for years, yet I never saw a single success. Perhaps that's because the pastor I knew then was neither genuine nor kind at heart.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fiona Pancheri's avatar
Fiona Pancheri
4h

Wonderful news. Keep it up Ed x

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Elsa Schieder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture