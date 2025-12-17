Ed’s been silent since his release a bit over a week ago. I wrote about that. I heard from many people. The most frequent message: give him time and more time, after the two and a half years of horror he has been through.

An important message for me.

With that, I come to a huge question. What about my own quest, which is only in small part related to Ed?

_________________

ED IS SAFE

Ed Wackerman, innocent, imprisoned from June 2023 to Dec 8, 2025, is currently safe in his own home with his dog and daughter. His release was brought about in good measure by the efforts of many, starting with myself. I cared and did what I could to bring attention to what was being done to him. But I was very far from alone. So much energy, so many prayers from so many people, including more than one major energy worker. Someone had candles burning for him for days. So many books, letters, cards.

I know he is grateful for all the help he has gotten.

Will he want to come along on the larger quest, which goes far beyond the quest for his freedom, and even beyond the quest for freedom for Reiner? It goes beyond the rescue of any one person or any single issue.

We will see.

For now, time to let him take his time.

__________________

MY QUEST

The words that come to mind: I am Frodo.

Frodo, the hero of Lord of the Rings, is called by Gandalf the Wise on the quest to save his world from conquest by the evil of Mordor. Incredible adventures. Massive battles. Evil Smeagol who covets the Ring.

I’m not quite Frodo.

But I am someone with the inner calling to be part of saving my world from massive forces of evil.

From everything I’ve read, these forces include evil humans from a multi-generational system - almost certainly a multi-thousand year system - of inner crushing and inner enslavement. Those at the top of this system currently have financial control of much of the world, and from there much media control, as well as much direct and indirect control over the UN, the EU, etc, as well as over individual governments. Peter and Ginger Breggin have termed them the global predators. Then there are evil aliens. Plus millions of less powerful - but still quite powerful - evil humans lured by greed and sadism to be within the web of evil. Finally there’s the sea of the compliant who go along for any number of reasons including brain capture and fear and lack of belief that anything else is possible.

Quite some quest to take part in, saving the world from all that’s against us, creating something better..

Back to Ed. Ed was imprisoned, from all the evidence I have come across, by minor-level evil humans. Big in Mariposa County. Not powerful on a larger scale. Almost certainly tied to more powerful evil.

And I see myself as a sort-of-Frodo - but with no single benevolent force, no Gandalf. Instead there are many people who are doing what they can to help individuals like Ed, as well as to understand and spread the information of whatever they are finding on who is behind all this as well as on the many issues.

Frodo was not alone. He went on his quest with two good friends. Along the way, he met many beings on the side of good.

What about me? And how do I get people to want to come along with me?

Many people are in touch with me, write to me, appreciate what I’m doing, help in many ways - but it’s not like doing things with friends. But I’m a writer and doing loads on my own is part of being a writer.

As for coming along with me, many people came along for Ed - who was in pain, ever more hurt, obviously framed for a crime he could not have committed - for starting a forest fire set by directed energy (scoring 10 out of 10 for anomalies that only occur in unnaturally set fires).

He was very obviously a vulnerable innocent person, targeted and trapped.

Frodo is very different. Without knowing much about what he is getting involved with, he is willing to go on a quest to take on the forces of evil.

And many millions have gone along. I remember spending a weekend reading Lord of the Rings. I could not put the book down. I don’t remember getting any sleep - for two nights!!! - until I came to the end of the book. Mordor was destroyed. The earth had been saved. Frodo and his friends could go home. And I could get some sleep.

I think of myself.

What comes to mind is that I need to come out of . . . it isn’t quite hiding . . . the shadows. People love the story of Frodo, because they see him, know him. People care about Frodo because of what he does. His adventures. His struggles. He dares even though it is dangerous and he is afraid.

I have been telling the story of Ed, and also of Reiner.

Much less about myself.

A piece I wrote is coming to mind. Who is this person I call me? Somehow the piece has mattered enough to me that I’ve recorded two versions, plus you can read it.

But actually, my big question has not been, who is this person I call me, but can I do even a fraction of what I so much want to do?

____________________________

For now, Who is this person I call me? (2018).

https://www.bitchute.com/video/snP6KS9UOt1T/

Also: youtu.be/S_V23ryMlys

Several years later (2022), I turned to it again:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ydMNZhyrlzQB

Also: https://rumble.com/v192okr-who-am-i-who-is-this-person-i-call-me.html

To read the piece (written in 2004):

https://elsasemporium.com/this-person-i-call-me.html

TO BE CONTINUED

Elsa

___________________________

___________________________

_______________________

Posted Dec 17, 2025