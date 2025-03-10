AND THE WINNER IS …

The Americans are possibly way ahead right now in terms of guaranteeing secure elections. From the ashes of the American 2020 flagrant (to the eyes of many, anyway) election fraud, comes a law (not yet passed) to guarantee secure elections forever:

DUMB AND DUMBER

The possibility of election fraud is guaranteed in Ontario, Canada. No photo ID required, no ID required, no proof of being a Canadian citizen required. If you do happen to have a photo ID, the photo does not need to match your appearance. What you need: a paper from a whole range of places (like a bank statement) with a name and an address in the voting area. So if you feel like it, you can vote as many times as you like, going to all the different polling stations.

OUT IN THE OPEN: ATTEMPTED ELECTION THEFT, DESPITE THE LAW - THE CURRENT CASE OF ROMANIA AND CALIN GEORGESCU

Good laws are good. But not enough. Will they be enforced? We have seen, throughout the West, laws not enforced - laws for freedom of speech, laws for body integrity, laws for freedom to travel. And of course, laws ensuring fair elections.

In Romania, Calin Georgescu, who was arrested after he came first in the initial voting round, has been released (with all kinds of conditions), but BANNED FROM RUNNING. Romanians are not pleased. Out In the streets. Read more.



