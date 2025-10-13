Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
4h

Yay Cornell, GO TEAM!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elsa
Sunface Jack's avatar
Sunface Jack
3h

Thank you for your dedication Elsa

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Elsa Schieder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture