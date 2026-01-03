Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sage's avatar
Sage
2h

Sending hugs. It is what it is. You and your sister and other people did a very good thing. I guess Ed and Julie are finding their feet again after immense stress which most of us would have collapsed under. Let it be. Happy New Year! ❤

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elsa
Susanne's avatar
Susanne
10mEdited

Elsa

You have a heart of gold!!!! You helped bring Reiner and Ed’s predicaments out to the forefront of people’s minds. That’s people all over the world. The masses responded by sending letters, cards, encouragement, prayers and energy to both Reiner and Ed!

All I can say is I’m sorry for the disrespect you’ve endured over the past month. At this point, Ed’s and Julie’s actions definitely speak louder than words! Their behavior has been downright rude and uncalled for. Unfortunately, I think it will probably stay that way until there’s another crisis. That’s when the tough decision will have to be made.

Elsa, please never forget you are appreciated, cared for, respected and loved because your of all your positive, caring and giving actions that speak volumes louder than words!!!

Thank You for all that you’ve done!!!!

Take Care, My Dear!!!!

Susanne

Ps…..I’m also sorry for being so wrong last month when I said our minds can go to the darkest places when we don’t know what’s going on. To just wait because he could be acclimating to being at home again……mentally, emotionally and physically. Boy, was I way out in left field or what? Oh well! It gives me one more thing to work on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elsa Schieder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture