I heard nothing, except one thank you, from Ed for 3 weeks after his release from prison on Dec 8.

When I had heard nothing for a few days, I wrote of feeling a bit betrayed and, more, disappointed. I got messages from many people. Give him time. It must be the trauma of his horrible prison experiences - likely he connects you with his time in prison.

Not long after Ed’s release, Julie, his daughter, emailed that, while Ed didn’t have a cell phone or tablet, he could use her tablet any time.

The silence continued. No text message. No email. No phone call.

On Dec 20, Julie wrote:

Dad wants you to know that he is receiving letters and a tablet has been ordered and we should have that Monday. We are holding off on a phone right now. Dad says thank you.

That was it, for 3 weeks, in terms of contact from Ed.

Yet here is a short exchange from the day before his release:

ELSA

HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN SENDING PRAYERS AND ENERGY and spreading news about you. Again, may you have freedom. Much love and care, your good friend, Elsa

07 Dec, 2025 02:39:32 / User - $0.25 ED

Elsa, first, you are more than just a good friend. You mean more than that to me, just so you know. I have two numbers …

07 Dec, 2025 09:43:46 / Inmate - $0.25

… Your address and phone numbers also, I have

07 Dec, 2025 09:50:59 / Inmate - $0.25

Anyway, 3 weeks went by. That was it for me. I sent a message. And got back name-calling. I was a liar.

From here on, there are 2 Elsa’s. The Elsa who cared about not getting any contact. And the Elsa now who is sending this, who feels far from that. This is not what is, for me, deep down important - which is my own quest.

Back to the events. After 3 weeks had gone by - on Dec 29 - I wrote to Ed. I started with the last exchange between us, which I’ve already given. I had my sister read my message. All fine, she said. So on Dec 30, I sent it via Julie, as there was no direct way of contacting Ed.

I’ll get to the message. But first, the answer:

I am absolutely appalled that you are the one that is now a liar. You are lying about me not saying thank you that’s bullshit. I have thanked both of you endlessly time and time again now you’re lying that is not acceptable. You have just made your choice I will not deal with liars and you put it in writing. You lied to me. I will FaceTime you and you will not like it. I don’t care for liars. Have yourself a very nice day both of you your liars.

I had not asked for more thank you’s. And I did not lie.

I initially thought the answer came from Julie, as she had, perhaps a year before, called me a liar when I wasn’t lying. She assured me the words were Ed’s. So Ed is calling me a liar and he (supposedly) FaceTimes. Likely that part - that threat - is from Julie.

What had I sent?

Elsa, first, you are more than just a good friend. You mean more than that to me, just so you know. MY RESPONSE:

What have your actions been, since you were released on Dec 8?

Silence. On December 20, Julie let me know that you were receiving lots of letters and she transmitted one thank you to me. My sister, who has done masses for you, has not received even one thank you. Instead of going over the exchange with Julie, I will just paste it in. Message from Julie, December 20:

Hi Elsa. Dad wants you to know that he is receiving letters and a tablet has been ordered and we should have that Monday. We are holding off on a phone right now. Dad says thank you. On December 23, I sent a Christmas card to you and Julie. Julie answered with Merry Christmas. Message from Julie, December 29, after I forwarded to Ed the cell number from a former cellmate who wanted Ed to have it:

I will see if he [Ed] is up to a call today/tomorrow [Bolding mine.]. I just picked up quite a few letters and cards from the post office. Again thank you and thanks to to everyone for their support My answer, December 29:

Ed has very poor hearing, or anyway his hearing was very poor. I don’t think a call makes any sense. If he has an email address, it makes much more sense to me that he emails me and my sister. Julie’s answer, December 29:

Ok. He has talked on the phone with both of my brothers [Ed’s sons] a couple of times since being home. I will see if he will email. Elsa

It’s his choice. ______________ A few days after your release, I was already disturbed by your lack of contact and wrote about it. Many people justified it as a response to the huge trauma you’ve been through. I was connected, several people thought, to your time in prison. I let it go. But I know it would be hugely important to me, if I were in your position, no matter how I was feeling, to send a message. What do I say now? While you were in prison, you asked several times, why the care for you. I answered that everyone deserves care. That includes me. And I do not feel cared for. Instead I came, within a few days, to some sense of betrayal and a definite sense of disappointment - in you. I have, like all people, only 24 hours a day. It makes no sense to me to give any more of it to you or Julie. My sense: you do not realize that those against you have every intention of a trial where you are convicted and sentenced to life in prison, where you will die. My sense is also that you do not realize - or no longer realize - all the help it took that led to your medical release until the trial. Elsa

I’m sure Ed and Julie did not expect my message. I’m sure they thought - or anyway, that Julie thought - everything was fine.

As for me, the final impetus to write was reading that, while Ed had talked to both his sons a couple of times, Julie would have to see if he was up to a call with me.

I suppose, looking back, it would have made sense not to wait until a line in the sand had been crossed for me.

About the message, including the length, I didn’t want to leave anything unsaid - like that I felt uncared for. That was the heart of it, for me.

A message to all readers. Please be caring in any response your make.

My response now, to my message and Ed’s response: I feel relieved. I’m sure there are a dozen ways the message could have been improved, But, like throughout my contact with Ed, I did as well as I could.

This isn’t the ending.

I will keep you posted.

I am posting this as part of my quest - because caring and helping, and also being cared for and helped, are very much part of my quest. That is unchanged.

TO BE CONTINUED

Elsa

