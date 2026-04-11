Update. My sister wrote to Ed. Ed answered. He is well, with his daughter. He is thankful.

And that’s it.

I’m writing to you because so many of you have been part of this journey with Ed. I thought it was only right to send out what is likely the ending.

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Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com

Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html

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Posted April 11, 2026