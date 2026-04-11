ED WACKERMAN UPDATE
Update. My sister wrote to Ed. Ed answered. He is well, with his daughter. He is thankful.
And that’s it.
I’m writing to you because so many of you have been part of this journey with Ed. I thought it was only right to send out what is likely the ending.
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Elsa’s Quest: https://elsasquest.com
Past posts: https://elsasquest.com/past-posts.html
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Posted April 11, 2026
Love your posts. Elsa. On all topics!
Thanks Elsa!
It's a strange and relentless paradigm on this beautiful earth!
Take heart and much love.