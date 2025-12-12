Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judith M Brandon's avatar
Judith M Brandon
1m

Huge sigh of relief!! Hooray for Ed! So much of this was you Elsa. Thank you for keeping us posted on the injustice of Ed Wackerman.

Yes, now the story must continue until those that framed this man are brought to justice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Elsa Schieder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture