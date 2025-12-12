What was Ed’s release like? A big thank you to the reader who sent the link.

The Mariposa Gazette reports:

Wackerman released from jail Suspect in the 2022 Oak Fire will be on GPS home monitoring By TOM LYDEN

Staff Writer Edward Wackerman gave a thumbs-up sign and a weak smile as deputies rolled him out of the Mariposa County Superior Courthouse on Monday in a wheelchair. In a few hours he would be out of jail for the first time since he was arrested June 16, 2023, for starting the Oak Fire in 2022. Judge Michael Fagalde released Wackerman, 73, on his own recognizance. He had spent 906 days in jail, without bail, while awaiting trial. He will be monitored at his home in Midpines with a GPS device. Wackerman’s daughter, Julie Leonard, will be his 24-7 caretaker. “My dad is innocent, he’s been convicted since day one by this community,” Leonard said outside the courthouse. “And if it can happen to my dad, it can happen to anyone,” she added. The Oak Fire, which began July 22, 2022, blazed across 19,244 acres and torched 127 homes in Mariposa County. Nicole Fleming’s parents lost their home in the Oak Fire. Fifty-two years of memories and dreams turned to rubble in minutes. Choking back tears, Fleming told Judge Fagalde, “My parents would give anything to go home, but there’s no more home to go back to.” “He shouldn’t be allowed the privilege to go home when that is what he’s taken from all of us,” Fleming said. Monday afternoon, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese went on Facebook Live to inform the public about Wackerman’s pending release. Briese said he was “frustrated” by the decision. “Frankly, I don’t think it’s right,” Briese said. But it was actually the testimony of the sheriff’s jail staff that played a decisive role in Wackerman’s release. A nurse who cared for Wackerman at the Mariposa County Jail said his health had deteriorated and he was a high risk for a fall that could lead to injury or death. Mariposa County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Ramirez testified in court Monday that the Mariposa County Jail could no longer accommodate Wackerman’s complicated 24-7 medical needs. The California Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, did not object to home monitoring. Wackerman’s attorney, Ric Squaglia, had asked for his client’s release a year ago when Wackerman was still using a walker. What changed this time was Wackerman’s rapidly declining health. In September, he was rushed to John C. Fremont Hospital with a head injury after a fall, one of several he has taken in the last year. There were three other options for incarcerating Wackerman, outside the county, but they weren’t good ones or cheap. One security health facility in Fresno would likely cost Mariposa County up to $30,000 a month. There were also anticipated difficulties when it came to visits from his defense counsel. Last week, Fagalde ordered a change of venue for the trial, outside of Mariposa County, because of pretrial publicity. State court officials are still looking for a nearby courthouse. In the end, Judge Fagalde determined Wackerman’s health condition had changed the calculation for release. “It’s clear to the court as he sits here, he’s not a flight risk,” Fagalde said. If there was any indication of tampering with the GPS device, Fagalde warned, Wackerman would be ordered back to jail. Fagalde also instructed Leonard and her husband to keep all incendiary devices — like lighters, matches, gasoline and diesel — away from her father. “My heart goes out to people who lost their stuff, my parents almost lost their home. And he lives with that trauma,” Leonard said of her father. She is still hoping the case will be dismissed when there is a change of venue. “I don’t think Mariposa can be unbiased in this case at all,” she said.

The evidence indicates she is right.

Part of the documented evidence of bias:

Walter Wall, the DA, claims Ed confessed to him (which Ed says is not true);

Fagalde, the judge, has said Ed started the fire,

and Ed’s lawyer is dependent on the judge for his cases, and kept Ed’s special inlay and brace from him for over 16 months so ed could only stand up with agonizing pain.

By the way, again a big thank you to the reader who sent the link. I find a lot of information. But I also get a lot of help, which I tremendously appreciate. Once again, what I am doing, both for Ed and Reiner, is not something I am doing alone, like the lone hero in some of the Westerns I read (and loved) as a child. I think more of Frodo on his vital quest. A long journey. Much help.

And here is Ed now (photo from his daughter) . . .

We will see what is next.

Home address:

Ed Wackerman,

P.O. Box 332,

Midpines, CA. 95345

USA

_______________________

There is much more. I came into contact with Ed because I was twice encouraged to look into the Oak Fire, where someone clearly innocent had been arrested and charged. The second time this happened, I asked: has anyone been in touch with that person, whoever it is. No one had. So I did that.

That’s how my connection with Ed got started.

Now, even if Ed has the charges dropped, that isn’t the end of it for me - and I hope also not for you. There is the fact that people, knowing he was innocent, framed him. Who did that? And if we follow that trail, whom does it lead to?

Also Ed is not the only innocent person who has been charged with setting an unnatural fire. Other people have been convicted with setting other such fires.

In other words, as the saying goes, what’s going on is “a cat with a very long tale.”

It even leads to Reiner, also arrested because he was bringing together lots of truths. So, as per the evidence presented in court, a case against him was cooked up and his abduction from Mexico arranged between Germany and Mexico.

My hope is that Ed is ready - perhaps even eager - to be part of this - part of the quest for truth and justice, beyond just his own release. He has integrity and honesty and spunk. From the start he was ready to have it presented in court, that the fire he allegedly set was an unnatural fire.

BELOW:

photos of Ed, his dog Bella, and his home;

evidence indicating Ed Wackerman’s innocence,

several key posts on Ed,

Ed’s story which links to the larger issues,

the larger issues,

finally, detailed instructions on how to get cards and letters to Ed, and what you can mail Ed (only softcover books, and only from Amazon.)

ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT

Ed Wackerman. A retired, seriously disabled widower, 73. Hard of hearing, difficulty walking. Firefighter for 12 years. Warm, caring. Living alone on his homestead with his little dog, Bella. Until June 16, 2023. Arrested for setting a massive fire, the Oak Fire. 6 police officers with guns pointed at him. Huge media coverage. The officer in charge declares that Ed will now be in jail for life, no bail.

WHY CLAIM ED WACKERMAN IS INNOCENT?

ONE. ED COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT, DUE TO PHYSICAL LIMITATIONS.

If he had started the fire, he would have burned to death. Ed walks slowly, with a cane, due to a badly damaged foot. According to a neighbor, it would have taken an Olympic sprinter to outrun the fire.

TWO. ED COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT, BECAUSE HE IS A CARING, LOVING, KIND, HELPFUL PERSON.

His entire life is testimony to that. In fact, the morning of the fire, Ed helped a neighbor whose car had slipped over the edge of the road. Ed brought his tractor to pull it back onto the road. The Oak Fire burned the homes of his neighbors and twice Ed’s home caught fire. He and the friends who took shelter there managed to put out the fires, but everything else on his property burned.

THREE. ED SAW 5 FIREFIGHTERS BURNED TO DEATH WHEN HE WAS A CHILD. HE WOULD NEVER HAVE SET A FIRE. INSTEAD HE BECAME A FIREFIGHTER.

FOUR. ED TELLS THE TRUTH, SOMETHING HE HAS DONE SINCE AGE 7.

Always tell the truth. That is a lesson he learned, age 7. If he had started the fire, he would have admitted it.

FIVE. HE HAS NO MOTIVE.

In fact, his home almost burned. He lost everything else in the fire, and was only able to do some rebuilding through a funding drive (long before he was charged).

NOTHING ELSE IS NEEDED TO SHOW ED’S INNOCENCE.

WE WILL TURN TO: WHO HAS A MOTIVE? IN OTHER WORDS, WHO BENEFITS?

Who has a motive? Whoever - or whichever institutions - are responsible for setting the fire.

BUT FIRST, SOME KEY POSTS ON ED

Some Key Posts on Ed Wackerman:

ED WACKERMAN in HIS OWN WORDS.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-in-his-own-words



A BIG LIFE LESSON. ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH. Ed Wackerman, age 7

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/big-life-lesson-ed-wackerman-age-7

ED WACKERMAN. THAT TERRIBLE DAY, THE DAY OF THE FIRE

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-that-terrible-day-the-fire

VERY IMPORTANT, ABOUT THAT FIRE:

ED WACKERMAN’s LAWYER HAS RECEIVED AN IMPORTANT LETTER incontrovertible evidence the fire was unnatural. No answer.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

THE ARREST. ED WACKERMAN TRICKED FOR A MAJOR PUBLIC DISPLAY. AT LEAST 6 POLICE CARS. POLICE WITH GUNS DRAWN ARRESTING AN INNOCENT DISABLED MAN, CAN HARDLY WALK

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/the-arrest-ed-wackerman-tricked

ANOTHER WORD FOR BULLY: SADIST. THE CASE OF ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT, FRAMED, AND (I believe) BULLIED

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/another-word-for-bully-sadist-ed-wackerman-case

SCARING AN INNOCENT MAN WITH THE TERM, GRAND JURY

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-threat-of-a-grand-jury

ED WACKERMAN. FROM ABLE-BODIED TO DISABLED THROUGH THE SLOW TREATMENT OF A WORK INJURY, AND NOW THE FURTHER TRAUMATIZATION OF THIS DISABLED MAN

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-able-bodied-to-disabled

AFTER 14 MONTHS IN PRISON, ED WACKERMAN FINALLY GETS WHAT WAS HIS RIGHT TO HAVE ALL ALONG - HIS SPECIAL INLAY AND BRACE FOR A SEVERELY DAMAGED FOOT

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-gets-his-needed-brace-and-inlay

ED WACKERMAN. UPDATE. FROM ONE TO MANY. Cornell University Campus: we are standing with you, may you be free.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-update-from-one-to-many

NOW, TO MOVE FROM THE CASE OF ED WACKERMAN, TO MUCH LARGER EVENTS

FIRST, AGAIN, THE STORY IN BRIEF OF ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT.

Ed Wackerman has been in jail since June 2023. No bail. Not even a preliminary hearing until October 30, 2024. Easy to believe: He must have done something major!! In fact, it appears his “crime” was being a “nobody” - living alone in his cabin with his little dog, no family close by, widower, hard of hearing, difficulty walking. He was charged with setting a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022. But he could not have set it. No one could have set it. There’s massive evidence - hidden by the mainstream media - that it was an unnatural fire. (Proof available.) But Ed could not even have set a regular fire. He’s seriously disabled - very slow-moving because of major injuries - and he’s accused of setting a fire he could never have outrun. I’ve been told that only an Olympic sprinter could have outrun it.

I got involved because, in January 2024, a friend asked me to. When I did nothing, she asked me again at the beginning of March 2024. So I got in touch with Ed. We have been in touch since then. I’ve also written his lawyer - no response.

From the time of his arrest, I’d say that Ed was tortured - meaning, there was the deliberate infliction of pain. Due to a badly injured foot, he needs a special inlay and brace to even stand without agony. These were taken from him at the time of his arrest, not returned for over a year. When he stood, it took him a minute to be able to endure the pain. He also was taking effective pain medication at the time of his arrest. That was also taken from him. Instead he was given Tylenol by the prison nurse, who is married to the DA in charge of his case until recently. He has spent much of the time since his arrest - 28 months now - bedridden to try to control the pain. Now he is allowed only 2 Tylenol a day, and needs to buy them himself. They do nothing for the pain.

A CLUE ABOUT THOSE WHO GOT ED IMPRISONED

Ed Wackerman has been made to endure non-stop excruciating pain from the time of his arrest. He needs a special inlay and brace, plus a cane, to walk without extreme pain. He also needs special pain medication. The inlay, brace and cane were taken from him upon his arrest. The pain medication was also stopped, and he was instead given Tylenol.

He asked, over and over, for his inlay and brace, plus stronger pain medication. In other words, he made his need known for his inlay, brace and stronger pain medication. No help.

Instead, from the time of his arrest, standing up was agony. He would have to stand for a minute before he could endure the pain of taking a step. He was basically bed-ridden for over 15 months, from his arrest on June 16, 2023 until the end of August 2024.

His inlay and brace were returned to him after a court order at the end of August 2024. His court-appointed lawyer had the inlay and brace all along.

The deliberate infliction of pain is a clue about those who got Ed Wackerman imprisoned.

As the infliction of pain was clearly intentional, whoever made the decision to do this could be sadists who take pleasure in the pain of another, or psychopaths who in this case believed that inflicting the pain would be more likely to get them whatever they wanted. Was it to break Ed’s spirit? Was it to have Ed die?

What is evident is that whoever did this was deliberately doing harm.

Why would they be doing this?

This brings us to what has been happening with California fires, their frequency and the cause for the frequency.

Many people do not want to explore this, so if you don’t, you can stop reading here.

The important thing, for Ed, is that he is innocent and should be cleared and released and also compensated for the harm done to him.

If you want to know more, please keep reading

Between 30 and 10 years ago, a total of 20 years, there were a total of 5 fires, maximum. That is an average of one fire every four years.

Between 10 years ago and 2 years ago, a total of 8 years, there were slightly over 40 fires. Only 3 of them - a maximum of 5 of them - had the signs of a natural fire. In other words, the rate of natural fires appears relatively unchanged. However in addition to the natural fires, there were, in these 8 years, about 37 fires which had anomalies that do not occur in natural fires. That is, there were an average of 5 fires with these anomalies per year.

The fire Ed has been charged with setting has all 10 of these anomalies. In other words, it is almost certainly not a natural fire. Photo evidence is available of all 10 of these anomalies being at the Oak Fire. You can read further here:

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

Who might be doing this?

That is beyond the scope of this inquiry.

Why might Ed be charged?

Initially, the fire was blamed on global warming.

However, the Oak Fire is not the only fire with anomalies where people have been charged. In one, a homeless man was charged and convicted. In another, a shaman who appeared confused and was off the path was charged and convicted.

Why might this be done?

One highly likely reason is that, in this case, it’s case closed. There is no place for questions. “We got our man (or woman)!”

That would explain the huge media coverage, 6 police officers with guns aimed at Ed, the arresting officer declaring Ed guilty and behind bars for life, no bail. It would also explain the delay in a preliminary hearing.

Why the infliction of pain? This is a guess. My guess is that the intent was to break Ed, perhaps have him die. Once again, case closed.

- A PHOTO OF ED, FROM BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED,

- THE NEW ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS TO WRITE TO ED,

- THE ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOOKS,

_______________________

ED WACKERMAN BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED

Ed holding Bella, content on the front porch of his house

