Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LInda Shepler's avatar
LInda Shepler
14h

Thank you so much Elsa for writing another letter. It was great and you covered it all. I will write another letter to her ASAP. I hope everyone will do this simple thing. They need to know people are aware and watching. I’m just praying the Prosecutor’s Office is committed to truth and that all charges against Ed will be dismissed. This whole thing’s a set up. I pray Ed will be home for Christmas with Bella.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elsa
Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
15h

Praying daily that Ed will have his record expunged and be free.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elsa Schieder
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture