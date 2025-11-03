Truth Summit

Edmond Paré
4h

Elsa - Questions:

1) Why was the DA, Walter Wall, pulled from the case?

2) Why would Wall then be permitted to comment on the case, when Ed is not permitted to comment on the case?

3) When you write that Walter Wall said that Ed "had confessed to him", do you mean that Ed confessed to Walter Wall the Ed set the fire? I don't understand why the court would allow Wall to have that published.

Thanks.

1 reply by Elsa
LInda Shepler
1h

I think Walter Wall was the DA before the one who was recently dismissed for drug purchases. I think he has returned to the job. The fact that Ed’s arrest was a ridiculous display just adds to Wall perhaps being questionable. I thought Wall mentioned in one of the Mariposa Gazette articles that he can’t be involved anymore because Ed had confessed to him and he might be called as a witness by the Sacramento DAs. Mr. Wall may just be continuing “the narrative” against Ed. Ed’s lawyer says he is disputing a supposed confession. It sounds like Ed’s day in court was decent. I know many of us were praying and many were sending energy throughout the day. We are all here for Ed.

