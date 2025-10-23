Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Antonia Lhamo
6h

thank you Elsa

for standing with Ed Wackerman. i wrote to him and received a lovely note back from him immediately, so posted another. we do indeed stand with this dear man what has happened to our sense of justice that he of all people should be accused is utterly outrageous.

Amy Harlib
6h

I keep praying for true justice for Ed, freedom, all charges expunged.

