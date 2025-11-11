Ed is feeling better and better. The article in the Mariposa Gazette is below. But first, here’s an exchange with Ed, including how he came to write a non-confession.

ED

The newspaper article Julie [Ed’s daughter] texted me was rejected. They won’t let me see it at all, everyone else in the world can read it but me. It must be good, Julie will text it to you

07 Nov, 2025 08:47:26 / Inmate - $0.25 ELSA

Got it from Julie. Aaron [a neighbor] was fabulous. So was the expert. And the judge, Fagalde, showed his prejudice in the statement: “if he has a disabling disability, it did not prevent hm from starting a fire.”

09 Nov, 2025 11:49:55 / User - $0.25 ED

Elsa, I’m very mad that Fagalde said that about me and my disability. He’s not a doctor and he has no idea of the area. Seems like that violated my rights again. I hope Emily see’s all this

09 Nov, 2025 01:47:27 / Inmate - $0.25 ELSA

For me, the big thing is he said you are guilty: “if he has a disabling disability, it did not prevent hm from starting a fire.” How can a judge say that before the trial? To me, he disqualified himself.

09 Nov, 2025 04:04:55 / User - $0.25 ED

That’s more proof of the corruption in this county. I hope Ric [Ed’s lawyer] stand’s up for me and Emily [lead prosecutor] gets this article. I was told that there was a picture of me on the front page.

09 Nov, 2025 04:19:10 / Inmate - $0.25 ELSA

I will make sure Emily gets this article. Maybe other people will send it to her as well. Also she was there - remotely, I believe. So she would have heard Aaron’s testimony, and everything else.

09 Nov, 2025 08:57:22 / User - $0.25 ED

Yes Elsa, Emily was on zoom from Sacramento and Aaron’s testimony was heard by all but after the court is when the reporter spoke to the judge and other’s who were there, even Julie and Ted [Ed’s closest neighbor and best friend] confronted

10 Nov, 2025 08:25:57 / Inmate - $0.25 Walter Wall after the court, Ted said he was mad at Wall for saying something and Wall told Julie she was to aggressive to tone it down. We will see what happens now.

10 Nov, 2025 08:30:22 / Inmate - $0.25 I believe all this information clearly shows the corruption of the DA and judge who issued the arrest warrant for me. Also, something I haven’t heard is the next day after Wall’s claim, the Cal-fire

10 Nov, 2025 11:14:09 / Inmate - $0.25 Arresting officer came back to the jail to try luck for a confession. But I had all night to think. I hated this but I knew Bella was safe. He tried real hard to get what he wanted and he was mad when

10 Nov, 2025 11:20:39 / Inmate - $0.25 Left because he thought I was writing a confession but I wrote that I did not know what ignited any fire’s. I don’t think they will present that as evidence.

10 Nov, 2025 11:24:11 / Inmate - $0.25

.And now, the Maripose Gazette piece from Nov 6. I’ll start with the photo of Ed, being wheeled into court. His time in prison has been hard on him.

The most important points for me:

the totally biased media reports, all about the trauma to the community, with nothing on Ed;

the statement of the judge that Ed’s disabilities did not prevent him from starting a fire. In other words, the judge makes the assumption that Ed is guilty;

Ed’s neighbor’s eloquent defense of Ed and denunciation of what he calls the toxic relationship between the judge, the 2 DAs and the defense attorney.

All the best to all of us who care and act to the best of our ability.

____________________

Until the December 1st court day, I will be including the name and contact information of the prosecutor, Emily Cordell. She needs accurate information about Ed.

Below is the email I sent her.

Ed will soon have the name of the second prosecutor.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Emily Cordell #285265

Deputy California District Attorney

Office of the Attorney General- DOJ,

1300 I Street, 9th Floor,

Sacramento, CA 95814

TEL: 916-210-6540

EMAIL: emily.cordell@doj.ca.gov

Email sent to Emily Cordell

URGENT - Massive information on Ed Eackerman’s innocence and his worsening medical condition

Dear Emily Cordell, Deputy California District Attorney,

I will begin with trusting that you are on the side of justice, and by assuming that you have little accurate information on the case of Ed Wackerman.

So I am sending you some information that I trust you will find helpful.

There is evidence of many kinds of Ed Wackerman’s innocence:

- his physical inability to have committed the crime (he has difficulty walking, it would have taken an Olympic sprinter to outrun the fire),

- his psychological inability to do harm,

- his lifelong kindness, caring, compassion,

- his having seen, as a child, 5 firemen burned to death, and his immediately deciding to be a fireman (which he was for 12 years, and continued to be as a volunteer),

- and his having zero motive.

Instead of giving details of the evidence here, I am including a link. It is to this email, published. Right below the email, there is an outline of the evidence of Ed’s innocence, plus there are links to earlier key posts on Ed:

truthsummit.substack.com/update-ed-wackerman-nov-third

Also included is evidence of Ed Wackerman’s staged spectacular public arrest - 6 police officers with guns drawn on a disabled senior with difficulty walking. According to Ed’s detailed account of the arrest, the arresting officer shouted: “I have you now, your life is over, you’re in for life, and there is no bail, you’re under arrest for lighting the Oak Fire – life sentence.”

I’m sure you have access to archived footage of this complete violation of “innocent until proven guilty” and most likely a violation of numerous other laws as well.

What was shouted - “I have you now, your life is over, you’re in for life, and there is no bail, you’re under arrest for lighting the Oak Fire – life sentence” - that is the story sold by the police to the media and from there to the public. And that is what has caused most people in Mariposa County to be so convinced of Ed Wackerman’s guilt that the trial may need to be elsewhere.

The people who staged Ed’s arrest should, the evidence indicates, be prosecuted.

And Ed Wackerman should, the evidence indicates, be immediately released.

At the very least, the case should be dropped while those who staged this event are investigated - such as the police officer and whoever authorized the arrest.

The injustices being done to Ed Wackerman are followed by thousands worldwide, from a prayer group in New Zealand to a student group at Cornell University.

An online vigil for Ed took place Thursday.

Thousands will be awaiting your response.

Will you be on the side of truth and justice?

Or will you be like those who framed Ed for a crime he clearly did not commit.

It is, by the way, very likely a crime someone else did commit - someone who is walking free because it is “case closed” on the true perpetrator.

I do not know if you would be willing to take this on, or even if it is within your jurisdiction to take this on. However, someone has a very hot potato on their hands if they are willing to take this on.

However, that is not the issue here.

- The issue is that Ed Wackerman is in pain 24/7, all pain medication withheld except for 2 totally ineffective Tylenol daily (which he needs to purchase himself), while he is getting up to 44 pills daily for his ever worsening condition.

- The issue is that Ed Wackerman was kept in even more extreme pain for over a year - his special inlay and brace withheld from him, that are essential to his being able to stand without agony - while all that time, they were in his lawyer’s office.

- The issue is that Ed Wackerman’s condition has been worsening almost daily - brain, lungs, heart, back, foot.

- The issue, foremost, is that Ed Wackerman is manifestly innocent.

Someone on the side of justice needs to step in so he is released and can go home to his beloved dog, Bella.

Sincerely,

Elsa Schieder, PhD

fullflourishing.com

____________________

____________________

BELOW:

photos of Ed, his dog Bella, and his home;

evidence indicating Ed Wackerman’s innocence,

several key posts on Ed,

Ed’s story which links to the larger issues,

the larger issues,

finally, detailed instructions on how to get cards and letters to Ed, and what you can mail Ed (only softcover books, and only from Amazon.)

ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT

Ed Wackerman. A retired, seriously disabled widower, 73. Hard of hearing, difficulty walking. Firefighter for 12 years. Warm, caring. Living alone on his homestead with his little dog, Bella. Until June 16, 2023. Arrested for setting a massive fire, the Oak Fire. 6 police officers with guns pointed at him. Huge media coverage. The officer in charge declares that Ed will now be in jail for life, no bail.

WHY CLAIM ED WACKERMAN IS INNOCENT?

ONE. ED COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT, DUE TO PHYSICAL LIMITATIONS.

If he had started the fire, he would have burned to death. Ed walks slowly, with a cane, due to a badly damaged foot. According to a neighbor, it would have taken an Olympic sprinter to outrun the fire.

TWO. ED COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT, BECAUSE HE IS A CARING, LOVING, KIND, HELPFUL PERSON.

His entire life is testimony to that. In fact, the morning of the fire, Ed helped a neighbor whose car had slipped over the edge of the road. Ed brought his tractor to pull it back onto the road. The Oak Fire burned the homes of his neighbors and twice Ed’s home caught fire. He and the friends who took shelter there managed to put out the fires, but everything else on his property burned.

THREE. ED SAW 5 FIREFIGHTERS BURNED TO DEATH WHEN HE WAS A CHILD. HE WOULD NEVER HAVE SET A FIRE. INSTEAD HE BECAME A FIREFIGHTER.

FOUR. ED TELLS THE TRUTH, SOMETHING HE HAS DONE SINCE AGE 7.

Always tell the truth. That is a lesson he learned, age 7. If he had started the fire, he would have admitted it.

FIVE. HE HAS NO MOTIVE.

In fact, his home almost burned. He lost everything else in the fire, and was only able to do some rebuilding through a funding drive (long before he was charged).

____________________

NOTHING ELSE IS NEEDED TO SHOW ED’S INNOCENCE.

WE WILL TURN TO: WHO HAS A MOTIVE? IN OTHER WORDS, WHO BENEFITS?

Who has a motive? Whoever - or whichever institutions - are responsible for setting the fire.

BUT FIRST, SOME KEY POSTS ON ED

______________________

Some Key Posts on Ed Wackerman:

ED WACKERMAN in HIS OWN WORDS.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-in-his-own-words



A BIG LIFE LESSON. ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH. Ed Wackerman, age 7

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/big-life-lesson-ed-wackerman-age-7

ED WACKERMAN. THAT TERRIBLE DAY, THE DAY OF THE FIRE

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-that-terrible-day-the-fire

VERY IMPORTANT, ABOUT THAT FIRE:

ED WACKERMAN’s LAWYER HAS RECEIVED AN IMPORTANT LETTER incontrovertible evidence the fire was unnatural. No answer.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

THE ARREST. ED WACKERMAN TRICKED FOR A MAJOR PUBLIC DISPLAY. AT LEAST 6 POLICE CARS. POLICE WITH GUNS DRAWN ARRESTING AN INNOCENT DISABLED MAN, CAN HARDLY WALK

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/the-arrest-ed-wackerman-tricked

ANOTHER WORD FOR BULLY: SADIST. THE CASE OF ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT, FRAMED, AND (I believe) BULLIED

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/another-word-for-bully-sadist-ed-wackerman-case

SCARING AN INNOCENT MAN WITH THE TERM, GRAND JURY

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-threat-of-a-grand-jury

ED WACKERMAN. FROM ABLE-BODIED TO DISABLED THROUGH THE SLOW TREATMENT OF A WORK INJURY, AND NOW THE FURTHER TRAUMATIZATION OF THIS DISABLED MAN

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-able-bodied-to-disabled

AFTER 14 MONTHS IN PRISON, ED WACKERMAN FINALLY GETS WHAT WAS HIS RIGHT TO HAVE ALL ALONG - HIS SPECIAL INLAY AND BRACE FOR A SEVERELY DAMAGED FOOT

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-gets-his-needed-brace-and-inlay

ED WACKERMAN. UPDATE. FROM ONE TO MANY. Cornell University Campus: we are standing with you, may you be free.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-update-from-one-to-many

_____________________________

_____________________________

NOW, TO MOVE FROM THE CASE OF ED WACKERMAN, TO MUCH LARGER EVENTS

FIRST, AGAIN, THE STORY IN BRIEF OF ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT.

Ed Wackerman has been in jail since June 2023. No bail. Not even a preliminary hearing until October 30, 2024. Easy to believe: He must have done something major!! In fact, it appears his “crime” was being a “nobody” - living alone in his cabin with his little dog, no family close by, widower, hard of hearing, difficulty walking. He was charged with setting a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022. But he could not have set it. No one could have set it. There’s massive evidence - hidden by the mainstream media - that it was an unnatural fire. (Proof available.) But Ed could not even have set a regular fire. He’s seriously disabled - very slow-moving because of major injuries - and he’s accused of setting a fire he could never have outrun. I’ve been told that only an Olympic sprinter could have outrun it.

I got involved because, in January 2024, a friend asked me to. When I did nothing, she asked me again at the beginning of March 2024. So I got in touch with Ed. We have been in touch since then. I’ve also written his lawyer - no response.

From the time of his arrest, I’d say that Ed was tortured - meaning, there was the deliberate infliction of pain. Due to a badly injured foot, he needs a special inlay and brace to even stand without agony. These were taken from him at the time of his arrest, not returned for over a year. When he stood, it took him a minute to be able to endure the pain. He also was taking effective pain medication at the time of his arrest. That was also taken from him. Instead he was given Tylenol by the prison nurse, who is married to the DA in charge of his case until recently. He has spent much of the time since his arrest - 28 months now - bedridden to try to control the pain. Now he is allowed only 2 Tylenol a day, and needs to buy them himself. They do nothing for the pain.

A CLUE ABOUT THOSE WHO GOT ED IMPRISONED

Ed Wackerman has been made to endure non-stop excruciating pain from the time of his arrest. He needs a special inlay and brace, plus a cane, to walk without extreme pain. He also needs special pain medication. The inlay, brace and cane were taken from him upon his arrest. The pain medication was also stopped, and he was instead given Tylenol.

He asked, over and over, for his inlay and brace, plus stronger pain medication. In other words, he made his need known for his inlay, brace and stronger pain medication. No help.

Instead, from the time of his arrest, standing up was agony. He would have to stand for a minute before he could endure the pain of taking a step. He was basically bed-ridden for over 15 months, from his arrest on June 16, 2023 until the end of August 2024.

His inlay and brace were returned to him after a court order at the end of August 2024. His court-appointed lawyer had the inlay and brace all along.

The deliberate infliction of pain is a clue about those who got Ed Wackerman imprisoned.

As the infliction of pain was clearly intentional, whoever made the decision to do this could be sadists who take pleasure in the pain of another, or psychopaths who in this case believed that inflicting the pain would be more likely to get them whatever they wanted. Was it to break Ed’s spirit? Was it to have Ed die?

What is evident is that whoever did this was deliberately doing harm.

Why would they be doing this?

This brings us to what has been happening with California fires, their frequency and the cause for the frequency.

Many people do not want to explore this, so if you don’t, you can stop reading here.

The important thing, for Ed, is that he is innocent and should be cleared and released and also compensated for the harm done to him.

If you want to know more, please keep reading

Between 30 and 10 years ago, a total of 20 years, there were a total of 5 fires, maximum. That is an average of one fire every four years.

Between 10 years ago and 2 years ago, a total of 8 years, there were slightly over 40 fires. Only 3 of them - a maximum of 5 of them - had the signs of a natural fire. In other words, the rate of natural fires appears relatively unchanged. However in addition to the natural fires, there were, in these 8 years, about 37 fires which had anomalies that do not occur in natural fires. That is, there were an average of 5 fires with these anomalies per year.

The fire Ed has been charged with setting has all 10 of these anomalies. In other words, it is almost certainly not a natural fire. Photo evidence is available of all 10 of these anomalies being at the Oak Fire. You can read further here:

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

Who might be doing this?

That is beyond the scope of this inquiry.

Why might Ed be charged?

Initially, the fire was blamed on global warming.

However, the Oak Fire is not the only fire with anomalies where people have been charged. In one, a homeless man was charged and convicted. In another, a shaman who appeared confused and was off the path was charged and convicted.

Why might this be done?

One highly likely reason is that, in this case, it’s case closed. There is no place for questions. “We got our man (or woman)!”

That would explain the huge media coverage, 6 police officers with guns aimed at Ed, the arresting officer declaring Ed guilty and behind bars for life, no bail. It would also explain the delay in a preliminary hearing.

Why the infliction of pain? This is a guess. My guess is that the intent was to break Ed, perhaps have him die. Once again, case closed.

____________________________

BELOW:

- A PHOTO OF ED, FROM BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED,

- THE NEW ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS TO WRITE TO ED,

- THE ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOOKS,

_______________________

ED WACKERMAN BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED

Ed holding Bella, content on the front porch of his house

FOR WRITING TO ED

First, a big thank you to those of you who have written to Ed.

And then, detailed instructions on what you can and cannot do.

PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY

For example, Ed has just been informed that letters have been destroyed where the writer wrote on the back of a page. This is not in accord with the instructions given. The instructions are that, if one writes on the back, whatever is on the back is not scanned. Only one side is scanned. However, in this case, nothing was sent to Ed.

Then, someone sent 2 books and had them returned. It took me half an hour to get the instructions about books. I was told the instructions are on the site. I kept the operator on the phone, to make sure that, with her help, I could find them. It turned out that the instructions are not on the site. However, she had them:

One. Books are to be mailed to the actual detention center (address below).

Two. They must be new soft cover books, mailed either from Amazon or a publisher. Nothing else gets to a prisoner.

____________________________

NEW ADDRESS to write to Ed (as of June 1 2024):

All regular mail, letters, cards, photos, documents must be sent to this address

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center,

P.O. Box 591,

Longview Texas, 75606

USA

They will photocopy whatever it is and Ed will get it on his tablet electronically.

INSTRUCTIONS - PLEASE READY CAREFULLY.

For all non-legal mail and non-books:

https://www.mariposacounty.org/2337/64301/Incarcerated-Persons-Mail

All envelopes and mail must include the incarcerated person’s name and Sheriff’s Office “Incarcerated person Number” as well as a return address. Only mail that is within 8.5 inches wide x 11 inches tall will be accepted.

Mail sent to incarcerated persons must contain NO MORE THAN 5 PAGES . Anything that is over 5 pages will NOT be sent to the incarcerated person and will be returned to the sender.

All mail that is entered into the system will be entered front side only. Do not write on the back of pages because only the front will be sent to the incarcerated person.

Incarcerated persons may receive a maximum of 1 photo per mailing . If more than 1 photo is mailed, the entire letter and all its contents will all be Returned to Sender and nothing will be scanned in or delivered to the incarcerated person.

No legal or medical mail will be accepted. Legal and medical mail must be sent to the facility (see address above) where the incarcerated person is housed following the Mariposa County Detention Center Mail Guidelines.

No magazines, bulk mailing, newspapers or books will be accepted at PO Box 591, Longview, Texas 75606 and will be returned to sender. These items must be sent to the facility where the incarcerated person is housed following the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Mail Guidelines.

Once the mail is received for processing it will be scanned in at the central processing location and then will be sent to the incarcerated person electronically via the same messaging system referenced above and the incarcerated person can then view it on the kiosks or tablets.

There will be no exceptions for receiving mail that does follow the above guidelines.

NOTE: YOU CAN SEND SCANS YOURSELF BY PURCHASING CREDITS AT:

https://videovisit.ncic.com/login

There is a 3.50 service charge. After that, every scan or photo or PDF you send is .35

If you send yourself, you can send as many photos as you like!

Ed can also answer. You will need to pay (.25 per 200 characters).

__________________________

FOR MAILING A BOOK,

You can only send new soft cover books.

They must be mailed directly to the facility.

They must be from Amazon or a publisher.

HERE IS THE ADDRESS FOR BOOKS.

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727,

Mariposa, CA95338

USA



Posted Nov 10, 2025