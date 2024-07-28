I interviewed Rima in June. A song from childhood came to mind, about a goat which would not quit butting a dam. The last line (from memory): There goes another million dollar dam!!!

Rima is just as stubborn as that goat.

Her quest is much bigger, and more important.

Her message: Surviving the UN means exiting the UN. And the US has the chance to do that right now.

COME LISTEN. AND COME JOIN THE Q&A.

Here are the LINK and the TIME for the interview and Q&A:

DATE: Monday, July 29, 2024

LINK: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81021790114

Meeting ID: 810 2179 0114

TIMES:

6 pm Pacific

9 pm Eastern

MORE TIMES:

6 pm PT, 7 pm MT, 7 pm CT (Sask),

8 pm CT (Manitoba), 9 pm ET, 10 pm AT

By the way, here is a link to the interview with Rima (June 2024)

bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HBKaC5Efabn/

rumble: https://rumble.com/v53rt0w-must-see-interview-dr-rima-laibow.-nothing-is-impossible-incl-exiting-the-u.html

Rima’s website:

https://preventgenocide2030.org/

PS. I’ve posted Rima urgent message twice recently: WE CAN EXIT THE UN! RIGHT NOW! MAYBE A LAST CHANCE FOR HUMANITY.

WHAT TO AIM AT? The WHO? The UN? The PREDATORS? DR RIMA LAIBOW: PRIORITY #1: GET OUT OF THE UN!!

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/urgent-aim-exit-the-un-the-real-monster

June 7, 2024

URGENT MESSAGE FROM DR RIMA LAIBOW: PRIORITY #1: GET OUT OF THE UN. DO WHAT YOU CAN FOR THIS. (MUCH LOWER PRIORITY: WHO)

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/urgent-message-rima-laidow-exit-the-un

May 27, 2024



Posted July 28, 2024