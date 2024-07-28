DR RIMA LAIBOW, LIVE! INTERVIEW AND Q&A. Join on Monday, July 29, 6 pm PST, 9 pm EST. Rima's passion: PREVENT GENOCIDE 2030, EXIT THE UN.
I interviewed Rima in June. A song from childhood came to mind, about a goat which would not quit butting a dam. The last line (from memory): There goes another million dollar dam!!!
Rima is just as stubborn as that goat.
Her quest is much bigger, and more important.
Her message: Surviving the UN means exiting the UN. And the US has the chance to do that right now.
COME LISTEN. AND COME JOIN THE Q&A.
Here are the LINK and the TIME for the interview and Q&A:
DATE: Monday, July 29, 2024
LINK: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81021790114
Meeting ID: 810 2179 0114
TIMES:
6 pm Pacific
9 pm Eastern
MORE TIMES:
6 pm PT, 7 pm MT, 7 pm CT (Sask),
8 pm CT (Manitoba), 9 pm ET, 10 pm AT
By the way, here is a link to the interview with Rima (June 2024)
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HBKaC5Efabn/
rumble: https://rumble.com/v53rt0w-must-see-interview-dr-rima-laibow.-nothing-is-impossible-incl-exiting-the-u.html
Rima’s website:
https://preventgenocide2030.org/
PS. I’ve posted Rima urgent message twice recently: WE CAN EXIT THE UN! RIGHT NOW! MAYBE A LAST CHANCE FOR HUMANITY.
WHAT TO AIM AT? The WHO? The UN? The PREDATORS? DR RIMA LAIBOW: PRIORITY #1: GET OUT OF THE UN!!
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/urgent-aim-exit-the-un-the-real-monster
June 7, 2024
URGENT MESSAGE FROM DR RIMA LAIBOW: PRIORITY #1: GET OUT OF THE UN. DO WHAT YOU CAN FOR THIS. (MUCH LOWER PRIORITY: WHO)
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/urgent-message-rima-laidow-exit-the-un
May 27, 2024
Posted July 28, 2024
That's the nicest thing anyone has said about me in a long time, Elsa! Thanks so much.
And here is Frank Sinatra singing your song:https://youtu.be/A_HvBDorpzE