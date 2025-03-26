Several months ago (November 25, 2024), I noted a video from Dr Mihalcea. But somehow I did not post it. I’m posting it today. I’ve come back to it just as she is moving on.

Yes, Dr Ana is moving on to other work. Some people have expressed regrets, have hoped she will stay with her current work. I am grateful for all she has done, and am glad she is listening to herself, moving where she is moved to move in her life, her research, her efforts, her ongoing journey. I see the video I noted several months ago as part of what she has created and is leaving for us, as part of what we can be grateful for, part of what we can continue to use. In fact, ever so many people have not made use of these findings.

Here’s the video. A very important video, according to me, as it gives, according to her research and experiments, an antidote to nanotech technology. She writes, in the blurb about the video:

In this episode, I show the details of my Darkfield microscopy analysis of the Pfizer Bio N Tech Bioweapon vials. Then I show my experiments using tobacco solution, EDTA and Vitamin C.

EDTA and Vitamin C clearly annihilate the nanotechnology.

Wow!!! What a major impressive finding, major contribution.

https://rumble.com/v5eoqvx-edta-vitamin-c-the-covid19-bioweapon-nanotechnology-antidote-tss-ep-35.html

I have heard that some people fear that Ana Mihalcea is being mind-controlled to change direction. I am not nearly familiar enough with the institute she values to come to any conclusion. I do know that Dr Ana Mihalcea has a very strong inner self which has brought her through an incredible journey to this point. I was thankful for her being willing to be interviewed by me. I was very impressed by her story. I like where she is heading. I am trusting that she will continue well on her extraordinary journey.

Also, it’s highly likely that the people she has been working with, and has mentioned in many of her writings and videos, will continue with the kind of work she has been doing. We just need to pay attention.

So, thank you, Dr Ana, for all you have done and for the gifts you have given us. And all the best in your ongoing journey.

I write this recognizing the many shifts in my own ongoing journey, and the importance for all of us of acknowledging and responding to shifts from deep inside us.



Posted March 26, 2024