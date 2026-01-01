Susan Kokinda is a new favorite.

Like most people, I see a political landscape where there are hugely different understandings of what is going on. Some people are deliberately misrepresenting (lying). Others are repeating what they have heard. Others are within one false figment or other.

I’m going to skip, to the best of my ability, all those understandings.

I’ve recently discovered Susan Kokinda, who has been investigating since 1968, when she was involved with Robert Kennedy’s campaign to be president, which ended, a almost all of us know, with his assassination.

I cannot write, or even think, the words, Middle East or Israel or Trump, without hearing, in my mind, outraged insistent shrieks giving very different opinions on everything.

Just what is going on with Trump, the Middle East, the American economy, tariffs? Here is Susan Kokinda’s analysis (16:50 minutes): in short, Trump is playing a very smart game, focussed on his end and is getting there.

What she writes resonates with me, makes sense. But while I have been paying some attention for some years, I am not an expert. However Susan Kokinda came from a friend who is a considerable expert.

https://www.prometheanaction.com/the-midweek-update-caught-on-record-british-lord-admits-plan-to-sabotage-trump-december-31-2025

I feel less sure of Yanis Varoufakis, whose video was sent to me by the same often well-informed friend. Dollar collapsing! The end of the dollar is all but inevitable - outflow everywhere! Trillions (3.1 is what I remember) in pension funds missing, and the only way to make up the shortfall is by printing money will will just lead to more inflation.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=zVZ9gJbYQPI

So take your choice. Susan Kokinda with Trump playing a winning game, with most people misinterpreting many of the moves. Yanis Varoufakis with the House of Lords seeing the end of the world as we know it. Panic.



Posted Jan 1, 2026