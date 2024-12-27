FEAR - it can have such power in our lives. Frozen with fear.

A couple of weeks ago, Joseph Sansone and I had a very informal discussion on FEAR.

Definitely Joseph, and I’d say both of us, are more associated with fearlessness than fear. Here is LawyerLisa on Joseph:

As for me, I keep being told that I’m courageous. It always amazes me. I’m just doing what it feels right to do. (In our talk, I mention something I did not do, because of fear.)

Anyway fear has been of huge interest to me.

The first thing Joseph said is that he hasn’t looked at fear. Maybe he has and maybe he hasn’t. He said it with a laugh.

As for me, I have explored fear. How it lurks around, grips us. How we’re pushed to fear, and not to fear. I see it as core to systems of dominance - they need fear to keep going.

Joseph mentioned something that goes with what I’ve seen: that there is often sadism from those who are into instilling fear. And I think of Reiner, forced to kneel to be shackled; and Ed, deprived for 15 months of the inlay and brace that allow him move without excruciating pain.

Joseph and I don’t come up with any easy formulas about what to do.

We all know fear can have a lot of power over us, as it did during the plandemic, when we had FEAR NOW thrown at us from every side. But so can lack sane fear - like so many people are currently indifferent to the dangers inherent in a nuclear war. So we’ve gone from living in a “fear soup” with covid, and now, like someone suddenly put on a salt-free diet, we’ve been plunked into a fear-free zone around the possibility of a nuclear war - a possibility which you might think more frightening than a bad flu.

You’re invited to join us, add your thoughts in the comments.

BITCHUTE: https://old.bitchute.com/channel/QZB4uBNsfE0m/

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v62k35t-elsa-talks-with-joseph-sansone.-fear.-crazy-fear.-crazy-lack-of-fear..html



Posted December 27, 2024