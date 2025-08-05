First, here’s a quick update on Diana West. She has continued her quest to get people to wake up and see what very few see - as with American Betrayal and The Death of the Grown-Up.. She has a new book out. A review of the book is entitled:

Diana West’s New Book ‘Wake Up and Smell the Culture’ Explains Everything:

https://conservativehq.com/post/diana-wests-new-book-wake-up-and-smell-the-culture-explains-everything

One book that explains everything? That’s going a bit far, I am sure. I am likewise sure it explains a lot.

Then, this is the reminder that the interview with Diana West is now available:

https://truthsummit.info/diana-west.html

I first understood some of the extent of infiltration - Communist or Islamic - when I watched a brilliant interview (from 1984) with defector Bezmenov: Deception was My Job: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ePDMJkuQS12/

Then, several years ago, I read Diana West’s American Betrayal. I was swept away by it.

I had had no idea about the extent of the infiltration.

What makes the book most powerful is the documentation. It isn’t a matter of “I believe.” It’s a matter of the paper trail Diana has unearthed: evidence of meetings, of plans, of influence. Letters, documents. Diana West’s book brings to mind Judy Wood’s book on 9/11. Facts and more facts.

COMMUNIST INFILTRATION

Diana West documents 2 MASSIVE BETRAYALS:

The Hippie Generation and Communist Infiltration.

Who is Diana West, the woman who wrote The Death of the Grown-Up and also American Betrayal? What shaped her, what enabled her to stand outside the forces pulling along huge numbers of people in her generation, and to see powerful destructive forces at work? And what is her message?

VIDEO:

https://truthsummit.info/diana-west.html

All the best,

Elsa

Posted August 5, 2025