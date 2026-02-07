A SNEAKY WAY TO DESTROY THE MIDDLE CLASS. AN OFFICIAL APPRAISAL THAT UNDERVALUES A HOUSE.
You are likely not to be aware of this unless it hits you. Here’s the scenario:
you want to sell or buy a home;
you know the approximate value of the property, based on what homes of similar value in the area have sold for;
and then a bank evaluator appraises the home for something like 20% or up to 33% less;
and suddenly it is impossible to get an adequate mortgage, based on the actual value of the home;
a downward spiral has been created.
How does this work? And how widespread is it?
Here is the Canadian landscape:
Posted Feb 7, 2026
As tension between South Africa and Mr Trump is building, a few comments:
Just as ‘bringing democracy’ to Iraq and Afghanistan never was about ‘democracy’, the true reason for the destruction of South Africa’s White Government was to loot. As soon as the ANC came to power, the fat Old Mutual/ Sovereign Wealth Funds were transferred to Wall Street, George Soros attacked the Rand and billions of dollars’ worth of gold were transferred annually to London.
A former Director of the Reserve Bank died under mysterious circumstances after exposing and naming the conspirators - all internationally known - of PM Hendrik Verwoerd’s assassination. Stephen Mitford Goodson knew the risk he was taking, yet he felt compelled to do so.
Serious historians and political commentators should at the very least read his 200-page booklet on Hendrik Verwoerd, a formidable intellectual and statesman. I see too many commentators mindlessly regurgitating what the Mockingbird Media brainwashed them with. Only then can anybody comment on South Africa with first-hand knowledge.
Mr Goodson also researched the history of central banking for 15 years before publishing another 200 page book.
1. Hendrik Frensch Verwoerd, South Africa’s Greatest Prime Minister
ISBN Number 978-0-620-68123-0
First Edition July 2016
2. A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind
ISBN – 13: 978-0-9927365-3-8 Black House Publishing Ltd UK 2014
3. Inside the South African Reserve Bank, Its Origins and Secrets Exposed
ISBN – 13: 978-0-9927365-8-3
Black House Publishing Ltd London. 2014
FYI:
The WEF Wants Your House to Be Worth ZERO, to Achieve "Net Zero" Carbon
Most homes & buildings will become "Stranded Assets" (you'll be forced out of your home; you'll not be allowed to sell it nor rent it out)...
DEC. 8, 2022
IGOR CHUDOV
https://www.igor-chudov.com/p/the-wef-wants-your-house-to-be-worth?utm_source=post-email-title&%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bpublication_id=441185&%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bpost_id=88065258&%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3BisFreemail=true&%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Butm_medium=email