Truth Summit

Lynette Ackermann
6h

As tension between South Africa and Mr Trump is building, a few comments:

Just as ‘bringing democracy’ to Iraq and Afghanistan never was about ‘democracy’, the true reason for the destruction of South Africa’s White Government was to loot. As soon as the ANC came to power, the fat Old Mutual/ Sovereign Wealth Funds were transferred to Wall Street, George Soros attacked the Rand and billions of dollars’ worth of gold were transferred annually to London.

A former Director of the Reserve Bank died under mysterious circumstances after exposing and naming the conspirators - all internationally known - of PM Hendrik Verwoerd’s assassination. Stephen Mitford Goodson knew the risk he was taking, yet he felt compelled to do so.

Serious historians and political commentators should at the very least read his 200-page booklet on Hendrik Verwoerd, a formidable intellectual and statesman. I see too many commentators mindlessly regurgitating what the Mockingbird Media brainwashed them with. Only then can anybody comment on South Africa with first-hand knowledge.

Mr Goodson also researched the history of central banking for 15 years before publishing another 200 page book.

1. Hendrik Frensch Verwoerd, South Africa’s Greatest Prime Minister

ISBN Number 978-0-620-68123-0

First Edition July 2016

2. A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind

ISBN – 13: 978-0-9927365-3-8 Black House Publishing Ltd UK 2014

3. Inside the South African Reserve Bank, Its Origins and Secrets Exposed

ISBN – 13: 978-0-9927365-8-3

Black House Publishing Ltd London. 2014

1 reply by Elsa
No name, for now
12h

FYI:

The WEF Wants Your House to Be Worth ZERO, to Achieve "Net Zero" Carbon

Most homes & buildings will become "Stranded Assets" (you'll be forced out of your home; you'll not be allowed to sell it nor rent it out)...

DEC. 8, 2022

IGOR CHUDOV

https://www.igor-chudov.com/p/the-wef-wants-your-house-to-be-worth?utm_source=post-email-title&amp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bpublication_id=441185&amp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bpost_id=88065258&amp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3BisFreemail=true&amp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Butm_medium=email

