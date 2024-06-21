Defense lawyer Miseré has posted the following on Facebook. The friend who sent it to me, commented: Very very important. I agree.

Note: there has been reference by those against Reiner to an interview with Katja Woermer, alleged to be from the day before the June 20 court day: she could not be ill, according to the allegation, since she gave that interview. The reality is that the interview in question is from well before her illness - from June 1st (I have been informed this is the correct day).

CHRISTOFF MISERÉ’S STATEMENT

Ms. Wörmer was known to be ill. The interview brought into play was - and the public prosecutor's office and Ms. Fischer were also misinformed in this regard - recorded and dated from before the illness.

Despite the illness, the court intended to hear the case until 6 p.m. and probably wished to end the taking of evidence with the pleadings, still without the questioning of attorney Templin, the central figure of the actors to be found, as the dossier rightly said, in order to proceed against Dr. Reiner Füllmich in a planned manner on the part of the investigating authorities, as well as without questioning the wife of the accused and, among other things, without questioning Prof. Dr. Schwab, although he was active as a mediator between the artificially constructed fronts in the committee.

I had already recognized the intention of the presiding judge and the court in this regard when he offered to appoint me as an additional public defender in a letter and prevented me from doing so. They probably wanted to close the hearing of evidence by appointing me in the absence of my colleague Ms. Wörmer in order to finally convict the defendant, as planned since his abduction from Mexico, and to prevent the necessary clarification of the facts.

All this to the detriment of the accused and contrary to the establishment of the truth. The court, just like the "BKA Dossier" actors and complainants cooperating with the investigating authorities, as well as those working for the public prosecutor's office, is proceeding according to plan and exclusively to the detriment of the accused.

To then complain that the defense attorney did not fall for it is grotesque and shows a certain humor that the defense can only smile about. The fact that the public prosecutor's office is calling for the proceedings to be accelerated with reference to the fact that the defendant is in custody is equally grotesque, as they would like to see the defendant remain behind bars and at best accelerate his conviction.

In this respect, the court and not the defense can be blamed for delaying the proceedings.

If the request for bias had been handled correctly, the presiding judge would also have had to be declared biased and the proceedings would have been over and Reiner Füllmich would finally have been released from politically motivated pre-trial detention, especially since the press spokesman of the Göttingen police had stated in response to specific questions about the case of Dr. FÜLLMICH and the security measures that the court would always be informed in such cases. There was no mention of an exception, and the police could not be much clearer.

However, this was not even investigated by way of free evidence, a circumstance which in my opinion is revisable.

For all in the causa Dr. Reiner Füllmich.

There's a lot to do before the 10th and we'll use this time,

We didn't fall for the court.

I'll see Reiner next week...

Attorney Dr. Miseré