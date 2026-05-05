HAPPY BIRTHDAY, REINER. But what do I send out for you on your birthday? I did not know.

Then a friend sent me this short video from Beate Bohner. Her words feel very right to me. She remembers that Reiner is in very good company, that many others standing for freedom and justice have likewise spent years in prison, and sometimes have gone on to huge success. She starts by remembering Gandhi.

She cites a short quote:

Breathe in the future.

Breathe out the past.

Yes, breathe in that future of living in freedom with justice and truth. Breathe out the past - betrayal, imprisonment, deception.

I hope Beate Bohner’s video plays for you in English. It did for me - auto-dubbed. In case it does not play in English for you, here is the direct link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntVpt4nimgw

I also have a very short message from Axiom Resist (also from a friend):

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xLSBTgdlKJsu/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v79frr0-freedom-for-reiner-fuellmich.-from-axiom-resist..html

I have 2 other messages.

A huge thank you to Reiner and all of us doing what we can for truth, justice, and human rights. Much to celebrate. Who we are. Who we are becoming.

The world looks so different to us - most of us, anyway - from what it did even five years ago. We see so much more. And there are so many more of us.

The other message I have is that, while many people see the outside world much more accurately, many continue to live with huge blocks within. These are as dangerous as external threats.

As many know, Reiner’s wife, Inka, encouraged him to stop working with Viviane Fischer. He did not listen. And then VF tricked him into not appearing at the Corona Committee meeting where she betrayed him, denounced him.

My birthday wish is that ever more of us deal with blocks and blindnesses within, in addition to learning to perceive more and to deal effectively with the dangers around us.

I am ending with a favorite song, The Free Reiner song. From Axiom Resist.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8TuNGCV7jo

I’ve also uploaded to Bitchute and Rumble, where there is no risk that the song will be taken down:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4MOBNAWG0Nww/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v78eeaq-amazing-new-free-reiner-song.-axiom-resist.-high-energy.-fabulous.html

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

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Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted May 5, 2026