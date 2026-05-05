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S Terry's avatar
S Terry
3h

Happy Birthday Reiner, Perhaps this is your year for the Truth to set you free!

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Katannya Alven's avatar
Katannya Alven
7m

Wishing Reiner a very, very Happy Birthday and wishing him speedy Freedom and reunion with his dearest wife, as well as family and friends. My second wish is that those individuals who are responsible for this heinously crime against Reiner and his wife, and put the two of them through a devastating time, are speedily brought to face trial and server their just deserts. Jail.

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