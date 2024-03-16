Katja Woermer gives a brief summary of Day 8 of Reiner Fuellmich’s trial.
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-2l6Xcwwss
There are much longer accounts of the day available in German. As I heard from someone else who watched: It’s not very encouraging.
The main judge, oh boy, some of the exchanges between him and Reiner show me that he, the judge, thinks Reiner is guilty of "untreue", embezzlement…. it's not looking good at all. I feel horrible now, really horrible.
As for myself, I have listened to Reiner, and then to the people against him. The German word, Untreue, literally means unfaithfulness, lack of faithfulness. My very strong experience has been of the huge Untreue against Reiner - for instance, of VF’s utter lack of faithfulness toward him after his extremely caring treatment of her early on in the Corona Committee, asking her if she didn’t need funds.
The current scheduled court dates..
Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Dear Elsa, a while back you organised some prayer/meditation/visualisations for this good man. Considering that it is felt by some that the trial is not going well and that the judge appears to indicate he thinks Reiner is guilty, it would be a good idea to once more set dates and times to visualise 'A Speedy, Just End and Release of Dr. Fuellmich in Full Health and Wellbeing'. At the energetic level of existence this has impact, I believe.
This travesty of so called justice that the 'legal' systems of so many countries implement needs to come to an end. A fairer system would be judgement by a large enough group of informed peers, a jury, not a single person, a 'Judge' who can be as corruptible as the powers which shouldn't be need him to be in order to keep Dr. Fuellmich from his work. As we do not have true 'Justice' available to anyone under our current systems. The only tactic other than demos, letters of support and cash, is to do as you did and visualise what we wish to have happen, once more in unison.
Thank you so much for being a source of info about this ongoing travesty.
I meditate every morning, whilst still in bed, just before dawn. for half an hour. I go real deep. I meditate on the freedom for Reiner too!