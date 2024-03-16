Katja Woermer gives a brief summary of Day 8 of Reiner Fuellmich’s trial.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-2l6Xcwwss

There are much longer accounts of the day available in German. As I heard from someone else who watched: It’s not very encouraging.

The main judge, oh boy, some of the exchanges between him and Reiner show me that he, the judge, thinks Reiner is guilty of "untreue", embezzlement…. it's not looking good at all. I feel horrible now, really horrible.

As for myself, I have listened to Reiner, and then to the people against him. The German word, Untreue, literally means unfaithfulness, lack of faithfulness. My very strong experience has been of the huge Untreue against Reiner - for instance, of VF’s utter lack of faithfulness toward him after his extremely caring treatment of her early on in the Corona Committee, asking her if she didn’t need funds.

The current scheduled court dates..

Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted March 16, 2024