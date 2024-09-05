I quickly sent out a brief overview of August 28, Day 27 of Reiner’s trial - a day outrageous for its violations of the law, as explained by various people. There is a requirement, it was explained, for orality. Instead, in the entire trial day, there were 22 minutes of non-silence!

Now here is a major update from Claudia Jaworski, with English voice-over.

Here is the information from below the video:

A German legal scandal demands international attention: The case of Dr. Reiner Füllmich. This lawyer, who dared to challenge the official coronavirus narrative, is uncovering severe abuses within the German legal system. Abducted in Mexico and forcibly brought to Germany, Dr. Füllmich has been imprisoned in Göttingen for over 10 months under harsh conditions, facing alleged embezzlement charges. His treatment is nothing short of draconian—shackled, isolated, and subjected to relentless psychological abuse. This clearly points to a politically motivated show trial or outright persecution. Meanwhile, high-profile figures like Chancellor Olaf Scholz remain largely unscathed by their involvement in major scandals. The case against Dr. Füllmich starkly questions the integrity of justice in Germany.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

further dates to be posted

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024



Posted Sept 5, 2024