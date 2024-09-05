I quickly sent out a brief overview of August 28, Day 27 of Reiner’s trial - a day outrageous for its violations of the law, as explained by various people. There is a requirement, it was explained, for orality. Instead, in the entire trial day, there were 22 minutes of non-silence!
Now here is a major update from Claudia Jaworski, with English voice-over.
https://rumble.com/v5djfsc-the-fllmich-case-politically-motivated-persecution.html
Here is the information from below the video:
A German legal scandal demands international attention:
The case of Dr. Reiner Füllmich. This lawyer, who dared to challenge the official coronavirus narrative, is uncovering severe abuses within the German legal system. Abducted in Mexico and forcibly brought to Germany, Dr. Füllmich has been imprisoned in Göttingen for over 10 months under harsh conditions, facing alleged embezzlement charges.
His treatment is nothing short of draconian—shackled, isolated, and subjected to relentless psychological abuse. This clearly points to a politically motivated show trial or outright persecution. Meanwhile, high-profile figures like Chancellor Olaf Scholz remain largely unscathed by their involvement in major scandals.
The case against Dr. Füllmich starkly questions the integrity of justice in Germany.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:
further dates to be posted
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
Posted Sept 5, 2024
Highly informative. Deeply disturbing for individuals involved… and for all concerned with justice, in general, and in Germany, in particular. Thanks, Elsa, for your continuing stand. My sense, in watching, is that RF is being deeply tested, in his spirit, at the most fundamental human level. The powers of darkness are arrayed against him. If he can survive this innermost threat, to his humanity, he will become mightier in spirit than before — and be given opportunity to lead reform, in due course. The efforts of his supporters and lawyers is crucial. May God empower them all in their innermost hearts, with strength, grace, perseverance to stand up under this spiritual trial. Heaven is watching. Justice denied invites wrath; woe to those in high places who turn aside from their legal, moral, human responsibilities.