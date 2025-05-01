James O’Keefe: I'm going dark. I’m not suicidal. Pray for me. This one scares me, guys.

James O’Keefe of O’Keefe Media Group, creator and long the director of Project Veritas (until it was taken over by hostile forces).

He and his group have done so much outing of major companies and people through high-risk undercover work.

Now, going dark. “This” (the Epstein list, very likely) is something that he considers too dangerous for him to stay visible.

All the best to James O’Keefe and all others who are truth-tellers, whistle-blowers, truth revealers - like Virginia Giuffre, 41, who made statements that she is not suicidal, and has just died - either suicide or “suicided.”

Thank you, Pasheen Stonebrooke of Diva Drops, for bringing this to my attention:

Thank you also, Pasheen, for your own amazing courage and integrity.

Here is the post (courtesy of Diva Drops) that James O’Keefe posted before the brief message that he was going dark.

Posted May 1, 2025