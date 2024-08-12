The names of 5 Canadian doctors come to mind: Dr Chris Shoemaker, Dr Mark Trozzi, Dr William Makis, Dr Charles Hoffe and Dr Daniel Nagase.

All 5 did not stay with the narrative about Covid and the mRNA injections. Dr Hoffe wrote a letter about his findings about negative consequences to the major health official in his province. Dr Nagase prescribed ivermectin to 3 patients doing badly. Dr Trozzi, after 25 years, gave up his work as an emergency room physician, in order to devote himself full-time to warning people. Dr Makis has spoken out about everything, including “vaccine” injuries and sudden deaths.

As for Dr Chris Shoemaker, he initially received 2 of the injections in 2021 because he was involved with direct patient care. But in January of 2022 he learned that Dr. Fauci was directly involved in the creation of the 4 year Lab-designed Virus and the related high toxicity of the Vaxxines. Therefore since January of 2022 he has been doing all that he can to warn society about the dangers of the mRNA shots, especially the dangers to children. Based on studies out of Britain from 2021 - May 2022, he has declared: ‘Save the Children – End the Vaxx’.

Having integrity and courage has had many consequences for these doctors - including financial hardship.

Dr. Chris, as he likes to be called, had his license suspended on January 5, 2023 - after a 45 year career with zero calls on his record. The College is attempting to make the suspension permanent and he is contending with them legally at Great Cost in time, and with money he does not have.

I am sure there are many positive consequences. Knowing one is doing what is right. Knowing one is making a huge difference, giving people vital information from a medical source. My guess is that all these doctors - like so many of us - have developed stronger friendships, and maybe more inner strengths.

I know none of them would choose differently, if they could go back.

But integrity does not pay the bills.

If you are moved to donate and can afford to,

here is the e-transfer address of Chris Shoemaker:

cshoemakermd@gmail.com

He will answer all donations personally and plans to continue his honest discussion of the scientific concerns.

_______________________

I first became aware of Chris when I came across an interview which details just how the bioweapon does what it was designed to do: it makes your heart work 47% harder. Just imagine the toll. Of course we don’t have to imagine. We all know: the cost is death, with the death rate virtually certain to be escalating.

It’s an excellent interview. Excellent and chilling.

https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1748312277382471895

Very recently Peter and Ginger Breggin have written about Chris:

They mention a video where he is central:

“Doctor Chris,” as he likes to be called, is a truly heroic figure. In a manner that anyone can easily understand, he simply explains the intricacies of the deadly jabs while remaining consistent with the basic science. This is a good show to help you understand how to explain the mRNA vaccines to people and to share with people who need a nudge to cross the barrier to enlightenment. Beyond that, it’s a heartfelt episode about a man who 48 hours earlier learned he had permanently lost his medical license in his home province for simply sharing his knowledge in public appearances. A good man, a good doctor, and a good scientist, in an admirable combination.

A friend sent this photograph:

But Chris has not let himself be silenced. In fact speaking out has been his major “crime.”

Again, if you are able to assist Dr Shoemaker

in recovering his license,

here again is his e-transfer address:

cshoemakermd@gmail.com

_____________________

PS. if you want to explore more, here are links:

https://x.com/CShoemakerMD

https://drshoemakercovidtruth.com/most-recent/

https://substack.com/@cshoemakermd

PPS. Please share.



Posted August 12, 2024