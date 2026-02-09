In case you’re a little short of cash …

More than one house in Minnesota, home to a Minneapolis aid group, had lots of value stashed away - in walls, under floors, and so on. Between this house and a few others, 250 million in cash.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOqAvdk0hFE

And then, more from Minneapolis. Loads of daycares were very well funded. Sounds super. But there were no children anywhere around. And none of those contacted was accepting applications for children. When one added up 2 million in funding for fraud here and 4 million in funding for fraud there, it totaled a billion dollar fraud scandal.

Is this conjecture? No. There’s a fact-filled video. Lots of proof.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8AulCA1aOQ

The video is from the Youtube channel of Nick Shirley: https://www.youtube.com/@NickShirley

You can also see short clips from the video:

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RSgcnnJFGY

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Xp96Mjv4es

In the meantime, millions are struggling. Property taxes keep going up. I have heard, more than once, that 40% of American home owners are close to bankruptcy.

I have 3 important questions

ONE. WHO KNOWS OF THE MASSIVE MINNESOTA FRAUDS? Millions are outraged about ICE. Do these people also know about the frauds? Have their media sources reported on them? Or does the mainstream not give them such information?



Further, do those outraged about ICE know that only about 2/3 of the children who disappeared at the border during the Biden administration have been found? Where are the other 2/3?



WHO KNOWS OF THIS? I come to this question because I have just had someone sounding very upset about what she believed were the horrible J6 riots where 5 police officers were killed. Did she know about the doors that were, on J6, opened by officials letting people in? Did she know about the people wandering around inside peacefully? Did she know of the J6 prisoner who had vital cancer medication denied, medication keeping him stable at Stage 2 for years - and that his cancer quickly went to Stage 4? Did she know of the J6 prisoners who were forced to sleep on cement floors for something like 6 months? Did she know …? I stopped at that.



I see that the news source for the first video, on the 250 million found in walls, etc, is from FOX NEWS. As for the video on the supposed daycare centers, it is from a citizen journalist filming a concerned citizen with lots of accumulated information going to various supposed daycare centers, all well funded.



WHO KNOWS OF THIS? The first question.



TWO. The next question. HOW DOES SOMEONE RESPOND TO THE INFORMATION? Curiosity? Denial? Outrage? A dismissive shrug? Right now so many people respond to information, not by horrified outrage (like when finding out about the ritual murder of children), but by being “TRIGGERED.” Heated anger, for instance.

Third question. DOES THE PERSON LOOK TO SEE IF SOMETHING IS A FACT OR A FACT-CLAIM? Does the person verify, in other words? And what sources does the person turn to, if they try to verify? Facts versus fact-claims - so vital to distinguish. I remember that the claims about 5 police officers killed on J6 were debunked, case by case.

A fact-claim. Something presented as a fact.



A fact. Something that has been verified.



From what I have seen, the Minnesota frauds have been verified, are facts.

