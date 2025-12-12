According to Reddit:

TIL back in the 70’s and 80’s, Mariposa CA, sheriff Paul Paige (AKA Boss Hog) and his department allegedly operated a large drug trafficking ring, and covered up a homicide [AS IN, MURDER] of a deputy who threatened to expose corruption.

There’s a lot more about this and Paul Paige on Facebook, because someone was drawn enough to the case to write a book on it. Above All Laws posted the first chapter (July 29, 2017):

https://www.facebook.com/abovealllawsca/posts/1953324848260312/

THE LAST CIRCLE A true story of drugs, sex, the queen of England, the Music Corporation of America (MCA) and the murder of a Mariposa County Deputy Sheriff by his fellow deputies. By Carol Marshall 1994 NOTE:This is a FIRST DRAFT, bare-bones, unpolished manuscript without prose, characterizations etc. CHAPTER 1 For the deputies of the Mariposa Sheriff’s Department, the awakening occurred on June 24, 1980, when deputy Ron Van Meter drowned in an alleged boating accident on Lake McClure. The search party consisted mainly of three divers, deputies Dave Beavers, Rod Cusic and Gary Estep. Although adjacent counties offered additional divers, sheriff Paul Paige refused outside help, even a minisubmarine offered by Beavers’ associate. In the shallow, placid waters of Lake McClure, Van Meter’s body was not recovered that week, and indeed would not be found until ten years later, in September, 1990 when his torso, wrapped in a fish net and weighted down by various objects, including a fire extinguisher, washed ashore a few hundred yards from where Sergeant Roderick Sinclair’s houseboat had once been moored. Van Meter’s widow, Leslie, had been at home baking cookies when she was notified of her husband’s disappearance. She was an Indian girl who had no affinity with sheriff Paul Paige. The horror began for her that day also. Her home was ransacked and her husband’s briefcase and diary were seized by the Mariposa Sheriff’s department. Only she and a few deputies knew what Van Meter’s diary contained. He’d told his wife he’d taken out a special life insurance policy two weeks before, but after the search that was missing also. Leslie was taken to a psychiatric clinic for evaluation shortly after the incident. The story surfaced years later, one tiny bubble at a time. The self-involved little community of Mariposa did not cough up its secrets gladly. On March 23, 1984, Leslie Van Meter filed a Citizen’s Complaint with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s department alleging that the Sheriff’s office had been negligent and unprofessional in their investigation of her husband’s disappearance. His body had still not been found, despite private searches by Sergeant Beavers and other friends of the missing deputy. She wanted the case reopened. Paul Paige was no longer sheriff, but newly elected Sheriff Ken Mattheys responded by reopening the investigation. Investigator Raymond Jenkins, a Merced College Police Chief, and retired FBI agent Tom Walsh from Merced, were notified by Sheriff Mattheys in October, 1984 that the Van Meter case had been reopened and he wanted their help in cleaning up the Sheriff’s Department. Their investigation led them straight to the doorstep of MCA Corporation (Music Corporation of America), parent company to Curry Company, the largest concessionaire in Yosemite National Park. A major drug network had surfaced in the park, compelling one park ranger, Paul Berkowitz, to go before the House Interior Subcommittee on National Parks and Recreation to testify about drug distribution by Curry Company officials. Ed Hardy, the president of Curry Company, was closely associated with Mariposa County officials, in particular, Mariposa District Attorney Bruce Eckerson, County Assessor Steve Dunbar, and Congressman Tony Coelho, whose district encompassed Mariposa and the Park. The annual camping trips that the three men took together was encouraged by the local townsfolk because most of Mariposa’s tax base emanated from Curry Company. Coelho and Hardy were regular fixtures around town, seen at most of the social events. Coelho even cooked and served spaghetti dinners for the whole town annually at the Mariposa Fair Grounds, and purchased property in partnership with one member of the Mariposa Board of Supervisors. In fact, Mariposa was one of the first places he bid farewell to after resigning from Congress to avoid an investigation of his finances. Meanwhile, investigator Raymond Jenkins had followed the drug trail from Yosemite back to the Mariposa airport, where sheriff’s deputies were seen regularly loading and unloading packages from planes in the dead of night. One Indian girl complained bitterly about deputies using the Sara Priest land allotment (reservation) to grow marijuana and operate methamphetamine labs. Jenkins, by now retired from the position of Police Chief of Merced College, was called in to interview the Indian girl. That same day, as a favor, he provided me with copies of his notes. I followed up with a tape recorded interview at her home in Bear valley. Her father and uncle operated a small auto dismantling business on the reservation in Midpines, and after locating them and gaining their confidence, the uncle drove me out to Whiskey Flats, the site of the marijuana and methamphetamine lab operations. That week I rented a horse and rode down into the rocky, isolated valley of Whiskey Flats. Brush and shrubbery tore at the saddle on the horse and at the end of the dirt path I encountered three snarling Rottweiler dogs who put the horse into a frenzied lather. Nevertheless, I managed to photograph the irrigation system, artesian spring and pond from which the water was supplied as well as various points of identification for future reconnaissance. I later returned in a four-wheel drive pickup truck and managed to view the trailer and lab shack. The tape recorded interview with the Indian girl, the photos and notes from my discovery were provided to the Stanislaus County Drug Task Force, but jurisdictionally, they couldn’t enter Mariposa County without authority of the Mariposa Sheriff’s department. It was a catch 22 situation. Ultimately I provided the same information anonymously to several related agencies. It was not until 1993 that the fields were eradicated, and 1994, before the labs were raided. However, no arrests of any deputies were ever forthcoming. In fact, no arrests occurred at all, except for a few non-English speaking Mexican nationals who had handled the “cooking.” The head of the Los Angeles Drug Enforcement Agency noted to a local newspaper that the meth lab was part of a large California drug network, but they were unable to identify the kingpins. On July 6, 1985, Mrs. Van Meter filed a “Request for Official Inquiry” with the State of California Department of Boating and Waterways stating that no satisfactory investigation was ever conducted into the matter of her husband’s disappearance. That same month, shortly after a meeting at Lake McClure with Mrs. Van Meter, Sheriff Mattheys mysteriously resigned from his position at the Mariposa Sheriff’s Department. Mattheys revealed to reporter Anthony Pirushki that he had been ordered by two county supervisors and the county’s attorney “to stay away from the Van Meter investigation.” But that was not the reason he resigned. The whole story would not surface until seven years later when a reporter for the Mariposa Guide interviewed him. However, while still in office, Mattheys and his internal affairs investigators had learned the reason for Van Meter’s disappearance. A few weeks prior to his death in 1980, Van Meter had driven to the Attorney General’s office in Sacramento and reported drug dealing and other types of corruption within the Mariposa Sheriff’s Department. This, according to his friends whom he had confided in, deputies Dave Beavers, a fifteen year veteran of the sheriff’s department, and Rod Cusic, a seventeen year veteran. Both deputies were ultimately forced out of the department and retired on stress leave. On that same day, reserve deputy Lucky Jordan had driven to the Fresno office of the FBI to report similar information. According to Jordan, they had split up and reported to separate agencies in the event “something” happened to one of them.The crux of the story was State Attorney General Van De Kamp’s response to the requested investigation by Ron Van Meter. When Ron returned home from Sacramento, he was confronted by Sheriff Paige. Paige had received a call from the Attorney General informing him of the visit and its contents, and the sheriff was livid about Van Meter’s betrayal. Van Meter had been photographing and journalizing drug activity by deputies at Lake McClure. He was part of a California State Abatement Program which involved harvesting and eradicating marijuana fields in Yosemite National Park and adjacent counties. Instead, the harvested marijuana was being stored in abandoned cars and towed out of town by a local wrecker under contract with the sheriff’s department. It was also being distributed at a hidden cove at Lake McClure. On June 24, 1980, frustrated and angry at the Attorney General for betraying him, Van Meter had borrowed a boat and was on his way to arrest the deputies at Lake McClure himself. He never returned. The investigation of Van Meter’s “accident” was initially handled by Sergeant Roderick Sinclair, who could not have known on that fateful day that in exactly three years, three months, and nineteen days, he would enter the Twilight Zone where his own private hell awaited him. ****** to be continued

For more of the book:

https://docs.preterhuman.net/The_Last_Circle,_by_Carol_Marshall

_______________________

That deputy sheriff never made it back home.

Ed Wackerman has been released - so far to house arrest.

Home address:

Ed Wackerman,

P.O. Box 332,

Midpines, CA. 95345

USA

_______________________

There is much more. I came into contact with Ed because I was twice encouraged to look into the Oak Fire, where someone clearly innocent had been arrested and charged. The second time this happened, I asked: has anyone been in touch with that person, whoever it is. No one had. So I did that.

That’s how my connection with Ed got started.

Now, even if Ed has the charges dropped, that isn’t the end of it for me - and I hope also not for you. There is the fact that people, knowing he was innocent, framed him. Who did that? And if we follow that trail, whom does it lead to?

Also Ed is not the only innocent person who has been charged with setting an unnatural fire. Other people have been convicted with setting other such fires.

In other words, as the saying goes, what’s going on is “a cat with a very long tale.”

It even leads to Reiner, also arrested because he was bringing together lots of truths. So, as per the evidence presented in court, a case against him was cooked up and his abduction from Mexico arranged between Germany and Mexico.

My hope is that Ed is ready - perhaps even eager - to be part of this - part of the quest for truth and justice, beyond just his own release. He has integrity and honesty and spunk. From the start he was ready to have it presented in court, that the fire he allegedly set was an unnatural fire.

____________________

____________________

BELOW:

photos of Ed, his dog Bella, and his home;

evidence indicating Ed Wackerman’s innocence,

several key posts on Ed,

Ed’s story which links to the larger issues,

the larger issues,

finally, detailed instructions on how to get cards and letters to Ed, and what you can mail Ed (only softcover books, and only from Amazon.)

ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT

Ed Wackerman. A retired, seriously disabled widower, 73. Hard of hearing, difficulty walking. Firefighter for 12 years. Warm, caring. Living alone on his homestead with his little dog, Bella. Until June 16, 2023. Arrested for setting a massive fire, the Oak Fire. 6 police officers with guns pointed at him. Huge media coverage. The officer in charge declares that Ed will now be in jail for life, no bail.

WHY CLAIM ED WACKERMAN IS INNOCENT?

ONE. ED COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT, DUE TO PHYSICAL LIMITATIONS.

If he had started the fire, he would have burned to death. Ed walks slowly, with a cane, due to a badly damaged foot. According to a neighbor, it would have taken an Olympic sprinter to outrun the fire.

TWO. ED COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT, BECAUSE HE IS A CARING, LOVING, KIND, HELPFUL PERSON.

His entire life is testimony to that. In fact, the morning of the fire, Ed helped a neighbor whose car had slipped over the edge of the road. Ed brought his tractor to pull it back onto the road. The Oak Fire burned the homes of his neighbors and twice Ed’s home caught fire. He and the friends who took shelter there managed to put out the fires, but everything else on his property burned.

THREE. ED SAW 5 FIREFIGHTERS BURNED TO DEATH WHEN HE WAS A CHILD. HE WOULD NEVER HAVE SET A FIRE. INSTEAD HE BECAME A FIREFIGHTER.

FOUR. ED TELLS THE TRUTH, SOMETHING HE HAS DONE SINCE AGE 7.

Always tell the truth. That is a lesson he learned, age 7. If he had started the fire, he would have admitted it.

FIVE. HE HAS NO MOTIVE.

In fact, his home almost burned. He lost everything else in the fire, and was only able to do some rebuilding through a funding drive (long before he was charged).

____________________

NOTHING ELSE IS NEEDED TO SHOW ED’S INNOCENCE.

WE WILL TURN TO: WHO HAS A MOTIVE? IN OTHER WORDS, WHO BENEFITS?

Who has a motive? Whoever - or whichever institutions - are responsible for setting the fire.

BUT FIRST, SOME KEY POSTS ON ED

______________________

Some Key Posts on Ed Wackerman:

ED WACKERMAN in HIS OWN WORDS.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-in-his-own-words



A BIG LIFE LESSON. ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH. Ed Wackerman, age 7

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/big-life-lesson-ed-wackerman-age-7

ED WACKERMAN. THAT TERRIBLE DAY, THE DAY OF THE FIRE

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-that-terrible-day-the-fire

VERY IMPORTANT, ABOUT THAT FIRE:

ED WACKERMAN’s LAWYER HAS RECEIVED AN IMPORTANT LETTER incontrovertible evidence the fire was unnatural. No answer.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

THE ARREST. ED WACKERMAN TRICKED FOR A MAJOR PUBLIC DISPLAY. AT LEAST 6 POLICE CARS. POLICE WITH GUNS DRAWN ARRESTING AN INNOCENT DISABLED MAN, CAN HARDLY WALK

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/the-arrest-ed-wackerman-tricked

ANOTHER WORD FOR BULLY: SADIST. THE CASE OF ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT, FRAMED, AND (I believe) BULLIED

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/another-word-for-bully-sadist-ed-wackerman-case

SCARING AN INNOCENT MAN WITH THE TERM, GRAND JURY

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-threat-of-a-grand-jury

ED WACKERMAN. FROM ABLE-BODIED TO DISABLED THROUGH THE SLOW TREATMENT OF A WORK INJURY, AND NOW THE FURTHER TRAUMATIZATION OF THIS DISABLED MAN

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-able-bodied-to-disabled

AFTER 14 MONTHS IN PRISON, ED WACKERMAN FINALLY GETS WHAT WAS HIS RIGHT TO HAVE ALL ALONG - HIS SPECIAL INLAY AND BRACE FOR A SEVERELY DAMAGED FOOT

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-gets-his-needed-brace-and-inlay

ED WACKERMAN. UPDATE. FROM ONE TO MANY. Cornell University Campus: we are standing with you, may you be free.

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackerman-update-from-one-to-many

_____________________________

_____________________________

NOW, TO MOVE FROM THE CASE OF ED WACKERMAN, TO MUCH LARGER EVENTS

FIRST, AGAIN, THE STORY IN BRIEF OF ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT.

Ed Wackerman has been in jail since June 2023. No bail. Not even a preliminary hearing until October 30, 2024. Easy to believe: He must have done something major!! In fact, it appears his “crime” was being a “nobody” - living alone in his cabin with his little dog, no family close by, widower, hard of hearing, difficulty walking. He was charged with setting a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022. But he could not have set it. No one could have set it. There’s massive evidence - hidden by the mainstream media - that it was an unnatural fire. (Proof available.) But Ed could not even have set a regular fire. He’s seriously disabled - very slow-moving because of major injuries - and he’s accused of setting a fire he could never have outrun. I’ve been told that only an Olympic sprinter could have outrun it.

I got involved because, in January 2024, a friend asked me to. When I did nothing, she asked me again at the beginning of March 2024. So I got in touch with Ed. We have been in touch since then. I’ve also written his lawyer - no response.

From the time of his arrest, I’d say that Ed was tortured - meaning, there was the deliberate infliction of pain. Due to a badly injured foot, he needs a special inlay and brace to even stand without agony. These were taken from him at the time of his arrest, not returned for over a year. When he stood, it took him a minute to be able to endure the pain. He also was taking effective pain medication at the time of his arrest. That was also taken from him. Instead he was given Tylenol by the prison nurse, who is married to the DA in charge of his case until recently. He has spent much of the time since his arrest - 28 months now - bedridden to try to control the pain. Now he is allowed only 2 Tylenol a day, and needs to buy them himself. They do nothing for the pain.

A CLUE ABOUT THOSE WHO GOT ED IMPRISONED

Ed Wackerman has been made to endure non-stop excruciating pain from the time of his arrest. He needs a special inlay and brace, plus a cane, to walk without extreme pain. He also needs special pain medication. The inlay, brace and cane were taken from him upon his arrest. The pain medication was also stopped, and he was instead given Tylenol.

He asked, over and over, for his inlay and brace, plus stronger pain medication. In other words, he made his need known for his inlay, brace and stronger pain medication. No help.

Instead, from the time of his arrest, standing up was agony. He would have to stand for a minute before he could endure the pain of taking a step. He was basically bed-ridden for over 15 months, from his arrest on June 16, 2023 until the end of August 2024.

His inlay and brace were returned to him after a court order at the end of August 2024. His court-appointed lawyer had the inlay and brace all along.

The deliberate infliction of pain is a clue about those who got Ed Wackerman imprisoned.

As the infliction of pain was clearly intentional, whoever made the decision to do this could be sadists who take pleasure in the pain of another, or psychopaths who in this case believed that inflicting the pain would be more likely to get them whatever they wanted. Was it to break Ed’s spirit? Was it to have Ed die?

What is evident is that whoever did this was deliberately doing harm.

Why would they be doing this?

This brings us to what has been happening with California fires, their frequency and the cause for the frequency.

Many people do not want to explore this, so if you don’t, you can stop reading here.

The important thing, for Ed, is that he is innocent and should be cleared and released and also compensated for the harm done to him.

If you want to know more, please keep reading

Between 30 and 10 years ago, a total of 20 years, there were a total of 5 fires, maximum. That is an average of one fire every four years.

Between 10 years ago and 2 years ago, a total of 8 years, there were slightly over 40 fires. Only 3 of them - a maximum of 5 of them - had the signs of a natural fire. In other words, the rate of natural fires appears relatively unchanged. However in addition to the natural fires, there were, in these 8 years, about 37 fires which had anomalies that do not occur in natural fires. That is, there were an average of 5 fires with these anomalies per year.

The fire Ed has been charged with setting has all 10 of these anomalies. In other words, it is almost certainly not a natural fire. Photo evidence is available of all 10 of these anomalies being at the Oak Fire. You can read further here:

truthsummit.substack.com/p/ed-wackermans-lawyer-receives-letter

Who might be doing this?

That is beyond the scope of this inquiry.

Why might Ed be charged?

Initially, the fire was blamed on global warming.

However, the Oak Fire is not the only fire with anomalies where people have been charged. In one, a homeless man was charged and convicted. In another, a shaman who appeared confused and was off the path was charged and convicted.

Why might this be done?

One highly likely reason is that, in this case, it’s case closed. There is no place for questions. “We got our man (or woman)!”

That would explain the huge media coverage, 6 police officers with guns aimed at Ed, the arresting officer declaring Ed guilty and behind bars for life, no bail. It would also explain the delay in a preliminary hearing.

Why the infliction of pain? This is a guess. My guess is that the intent was to break Ed, perhaps have him die. Once again, case closed.

____________________________

BELOW:

- A PHOTO OF ED, FROM BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED,

- THE NEW ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS TO WRITE TO ED,

- THE ADDRESS AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOOKS,

_______________________

ED WACKERMAN BEFORE ALL THIS HAPPENED

Ed holding Bella, content on the front porch of his house

__________________________



Posted Dec 11, 2025