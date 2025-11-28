Once more I want to thank my readers. I remember learning that the US was not a democracy that way. I made a casual reference to something I was sure was true, that the US is a democracy. At least a dozen people let me know I was absolutely and utterly wrong, and sent me information on the US being a Constitutional Republic. I got several lengthy detailed explanations, including a couple of links to excellent videos. I have never again referred to the US as a democracy.

A couple of days ago, I made a casual remark to not being Columbus. A reader sent me a link to a post I’ve sent to everyone, establishing that Columbus was a horrific monster.

My learning - or in this case re-learning - has not stopped there. Another reader - a very knowledgeable long-time reader - noticed a major omission in what I sent out. Here is his comment:

While this article re Columbus may or may not be true (I’m sure parts of it are true) it never mentions why Columbus sailed West in the beginning!!! As you know . . . it was due to Islam. Columbus was looking for a different route to China, The trade caravans between Europe and China were being robbed by the Muslims (Ottoman Empire) for their money, women, livestock, women, spices, women, perfumes, women, etc., etc!!! Oh, did I mention women? (Very few things motivate young men (15 to 45-50 years old) better than sex.) Mohammad took advantage of the “weakness” of human nature in Medina.

I’ve heard before - many times, in fact - about why Columbus wanted to go westward - the Islamic pillaging and violence that was damaging/destroying the trade route to the East. This used to be everyday knowledge. I may even have have learned it in high school, though then Islam might not have been named, just “Ottoman Empire.”

So, not only was Columbus a horror, he wanted to head west in order to reach the Far East because of another horror.

By the way, about the extent of Islamic battles, the best video I’ve seen is from Bill Warner. I’ve never thought of the Crusades in the same way - as evidence of the European/Christian evil against Muslims - after seeing this video:

I am sure I am still missing something!!

All the best to our ongoing learning!

