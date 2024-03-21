Daniela Goeken is back, now with a less happy account of Day 8 than she would have liked to be able to give.

Nothing new in the courtroom A report on the 8th day of the trial in the case of Dr. Reiner Füllmich in Göttingen on 12.3.2024 by Daniela Göken Before I begin my report, I would like to share some thoughts with my readers

that seem to be extremely important to me, thoughts that have come to me in the last few weeks as I have watched the former founders of the so-called Corona Committee founders of the so-called Corona Committee stand in a courtroom as hostile parties sitting opposite each other, accusing each other. I have to say quite clearly that the people who helped to bring this actually relatively harmless dispute to court have turned out to be enemies of the entire truth movement as a whole. Hasn't the Corona Committee had to find out again and again that our constitutional state no longer functions reliably in the vast majority of cases, and that critics of the government in particular have a bad hand when it comes to demanding a fair verdict from a German court? Surely no one can be so simple-minded as to expect judges to listen sympathetically and patiently to the stories of critics of the coronavirus measures who had a committee to investigate the crimes committed during the Corona period! It should be clear to the complainants that those whose crimes were to be investigated are laughing up their sleeves when they see members of the resistance movement fighting each other in court and publicly accuse each other of having committed crimes. I am firmly convinced that the complainants and also the plaintiff Viviane Fischer are fully aware that they are not, as they claim, working FOR the Enlightenment movement, but AGAINST it. Why am I including Viviane Fischer in this? She actually claims that she did not

want to press charges at the time and that she only joined the proceedings now

to obtain information that is important to her. Well, Justus Hoffmann told a slightly different story in his testimony: Viviane Fischer seems to have, shortly before the port attorneys finalized the indictment at the beginning of September 2022, added fuel to the fire. Justus Hoffmann described how Viviane Fischer and Antonia Fischer together with their lawyer for a meeting in August 2022 were expecting them. The first question she asked the two port lawyers was: "How well do you actually know Reiner Füllmich?" As the conversation progressed, it became clear that she was very worried because Reiner Füllmich was in the process of selling his house. As for his assurances that he would then immediately repay the loan of 700,000 euros to the Corona Committee immediately, she apparently did not apparently did not believe him in the slightest. On the contrary, she saw the sale of the property as an attempt to take all the money and gold abroad and thus be unreachable for the three committee members remaining in Germany. According to Viviane Fischer, this would mean financial ruin and the end of the joint project. Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer, who had already been very suspicious of Reiner Füllmich, must have been devastated by this. A short time later, they filed a criminal complaint. Viviane Fischer claims not to have known anything about the complaint at the time,

but on the very day it was signed, she began a merciless defamation campaign against Reiner Füllmich, a defamation campaign that is unparalleled. So that my readers can get a small idea of this, I quote from the text "The Truth" by Reiner Füllmich:

"Immediately afterwards, I now know, VF met again with JH and AF, as well as

their law firm colleague MT. In August 2022, there was then probably

a meeting and a discussion. Following this meeting, on 02.09.2022 the joint public defamation campaign against me began and criminal charges they filed a criminal complaint against me on the same day. I knew nothing about this

I knew nothing about this at the time. Due to the coincidence of the dates of

my "expulsion" from the committee and the criminal complaint, I now realize

that "the other side" was obviously never interested in an amicable settlement of the internal internal disputes. One week before 02.09.2022, VF had - untruthfully - informed me that on

that there would allegedly be no CA broadcast on that day because the wife of our of our TV manager was going to have her second child. A lie, as I later

realized later. Since I believed the lie at first and didn't show up, VF and WW had had a "clear shot" at me, as VF put it in hunter's language. VF appeared dramatically dressed in black in front of the CA's camera. She made a public statement to the audience without having informed me, her equal partner and partner and managing director of the CA, that from now on I would no longer be no longer be allowed to appear in the CA. She therefore decided unilaterally and completely arbitrarily that that, according to her taste, I should no longer be present in the CA, which I had company, of which I still own 50 percent of the shares both then and now! 50 percent of the company shares! To justify her unlawful and above all anti-company approach she explained together with WW, also publicly in front of the camera, that I was alleged financial irregularities and that I was, moreover, "a loudmouth". loudmouth". WW was particularly fond of this label. I was still hoping that we could resolve everything amicably, because I didn't want to burden the CA and its worldwide public reputation unnecessarily burdened with internal problems and damage its reputation as a result. A vain hope.

A short time later, VF, WW, JH, AF and VF's partner at the time came together for an for an hour-long Reiner Fuellmich tribunal on a Friday afternoon, VF again all in black. This campaign eventually culminated in several increasingly crazy videos by VF, in which she even claimed that "the children of committee staff would have to starve because of me". Apparently completely out of control, she finally called for a "hunt for me", capping it off with a "Halali", a German hunting call that signals the end of a hunt. Not only I, but also the viewers were shocked by her behavior, as could be seen from the comments in the chats."

So, now I finally want to report what happened on the 8th day of the trial: I had thought it was such a nice idea: This new report, it was my fifth in the series, I wanted to give it the evocative title: "It's getting brighter". When I left the house in the morning to make my way to Göttingen, it was no longer as pitch dark as it had been at exactly the same time in the weeks before. It was already starting to get light. From trial day to trial day, I had been able to take in more and more of the beautiful landscape I was driving through. With the title "It's getting brighter", I naturally also wanted to suggest that more light and clarity is now slowly coming into the events that are being illuminated from all sides in the courtroom. Unfortunately, the fact is that this day of the trial was the most exhausting and most nerve-wracking of all those I have witnessed so far, and that unfortunately not much new and enlightening information on the most important issues

could be brought to light. So I was forced to to give the report the title, "Nothing new in the courtroom," instead. The witness Viviane Fischer does not seem to want to deviate from her strategy on this day either. This apparently consists of not answering any questions directly, clearly and with unambiguous answers, but always to give very lengthy explanations and evasive answers. She continues to defend the story that she has put together and refuses to look at things from a different angle or to acknowledge that the defendant also has a story to tell, albeit one that differs significantly from her own in important or even decisive respects. Here I would like to come back to something I mentioned in my last report.

report. I explained why, in my opinion, a neutral report in the style of: He said, she said... makes no sense at all. It doesn't seem as if reasonable people are talking to each other here; people who listen to each other and respond to each other; people who can put themselves in someone else's shoes; people who can assess the consequences of their statements for others. I have the impression that those who make statements and answer questions here in court are trapped in their own world, a world they do not want to leave under any circumstances and which they defend with almost childlike defiance. Unfortunately, I have to come to the conclusion that the witnesses do not have the slightest empathy and can only think of their own needs and desires.

and desires. In fact, I have the impression that the witnesses are actually controlled by others

and that this is about something completely different than money. It makes no sense at all to demand money from the defendant, as he is completely penniless at the moment. Why then, I ask myself, these endless negotiations, this harping on about completely pointless accusations? Have the complainants and the plaintiff in the action really sunk so low that they feel joy when the defendant, a former friend and comrade-in-arms, has to serve a prison sentence? Because in the end, that's what it's all about: Will the accused be punished or not, whereby a prison sentence of several years would certainly be expected. Can that be the goal of Justus Hoffmann, Antonia Fischer, Marcel Templin and Viviane Fischer? The very idea makes me shudder. People must have lost all humanity. At the end of the last trial day, the question was whether the witness Viviane Fischer has to answer questions about possible extramarital affairs or not. This is actually a very important issue, as the money that she took from the account of the Corona Committee's account was demonstrably not always available in her own account and she therefore had to provide a securities account of her husband as collateral. The Chamber's decision is now announced: It is read out that questions along these lines will NOT be admitted. We remember: In order to find out more about Viviane Fischer's financial circumstances the defense lawyer asked her whether she had had an affair with R.C.. The witness hesitated and asked the judge if she had to answer. He answered in the negative and said he wanted to discuss with the chamber whether such questions were were admissible. A reader of my last report pointed out to me that the witness had actually already answered the question. If Viviane Fischer had NOT had an affair and her marriage had been as happy and stable as she had repeatedly claimed, then she would simply have said "no", why should she have hesitated? She would have saved herself a lot of inconvenience and prevented all speculation. Anyone who can put one and one together knows by now that Viviane

Fischer is embellishing her financial situation. There are many indications of this. She has asked several times in chats for money to be transferred to her, and once she even mentions that she needs it to pay her health insurance contributions. She is very worried that her relationship with R.C. will come to light, and thus the very likely, at least temporary, separation from her very wealthy husband. She has used 60,000 euros, money she received from the people who pre-ordered her book, to repay the loan to the Corona Committee. Apparently there was no money left to print the book afterwards, so she had to borrow 25,000 euros from friends. It is therefore only too understandable that she does not answer the questions she is asked clearly, concisely and unambiguously, but instead always lurks around and resorts to diversionary tactics. Then, Viviane Fischer makes herself completely untrustworthy when, in the afternoon, she talks about her current relationship with Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer. She repeatedly emphasizes that she is still in a company with them (the so-called

"Vorschalt eUG i.Gr.", which was never registered) and that she therefore therefore had to work together with them. You have to let that melt in your mouth: These two people unceremoniously removed her as managing director. They are threatening to sue her for the 700,000 euros. In his statement to the court, Justus Hoffmann makes it clear that he will not be involved in any kind of kind of educational work, i.e. that he does not want to work in the spirit of the actual purpose of the company. He speaks disparagingly about "lateral thinkers", the party "dieBasis" and basically about the whole movement. And Viviane still wants to have anything to do with these people? That's very difficult to understand! Just like much of what she says. The next trial will take place shortly after Easter. Perhaps the rising and ever stronger sun will even manage to send its rays into this courtroom. Enlightenment and clarification are so urgently needed here! Even after eight eventful days of hearings, there is little certainty about how the whole thing actually happened. So far, unfortunately, only witnesses who have made incriminating statements have been heard. Let's hope that after Easter witnesses will also be able to appear in court who have exonerating evidence to report. I sincerely wish this for the defendant and his wife, who are both in such a difficult situation at the moment!

_______________________

There is one way Daniela and I differ in our assessment. She wonders:

Have the complainants and the plaintiff in the action really sunk so low that they feel joy when the defendant [Reiner Fuellmich] a former friend and comrade-in-arms, has to serve a prison sentence?

Both of us very well know that the intent of the criminal charges was to get Reiner imprisoned. I do not see the people who made the complaint as former friends. VF I see somewhat differently - her change from positive to vilification when Reiner refused to allow his name to be put as co-author of the book she wrote, and now her change to what comes across, to me anyway, as attempted self-protection.

Anyway, like Daniela I hope that we soon come to witnesses for Reiner!

I am looking forward to that!!

__________________________________

The current court dates.

Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted March 21, 2024