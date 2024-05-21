Christof Miseré, lawyer for Reiner, continues his outspoken presentation of what is going on in the trial of Reiner - right now, the attack on the defense. Reposted from the ICIC Telegram channel (May 20, 2024).

A personal commentary by lawyer Dr. Cristof Miseré:

PART ONE.

Unbelievable attack on the defense in the proceedings LG Göttingen ( Dr. Füllmich).

Apparently, all dams seem to be broken with regard to the unlawful imprisonment of the defendant Dr. Füllmich due to politically intended objectives.

The Göttingen Regional Court has now - following the documented objective of a politically intended conviction of the defendant, which is correctly referred to here and in the exercise of fundamental defense rights, from which the final objective of ineligibility of the defendant Dr. Füllmich for political office is to result, as argued, by means of a so-called procedural order - attempted to “threaten” the defense of the defendant or to restrict and thus prevent a continued proper defense.

Objectively and subjectively, this is a blatant attack on the defense and, correspondingly, on the defendant himself, which I have never seen before to this extent. The presiding judge Schindler is obviously no longer able or no longer willing to conduct the proceedings fairly and lawfully, or he no longer wants to participate in the proceedings and the politically intended verdict, and hopes that he, as a person who is obviously no longer impartial, can save himself by being openly biased and thus excluded from the proceedings.

I will take this and other incidents as an opportunity to contact Amnesty International etc. with regard to the detention of the defendant which this side considers to be unlawful, and with regard to the, in our opinion, unlawful actions of the court, so that this trial can be observed in terms of its place in history.

In particular, the current legal opinion of the trial court remains completely untenable and, in our opinion, blatantly disregards dogmatic principles of applicable German criminal law. To put it clearly. De lege lata, with the court's new construction (if this were not new, there would have been no need for any legal reference, so that the court's protective objections in this regard are already self-contradictory), the current legal opinion of the trial court would be rather unlikely to pass a written examination at university.

Among other things, however, the district court also asserts, without any evidence, that a dossier submitted by the federal German services or a federal German service does not exist.

This is completely made up out of thin air. If one knew under what special circumstances this dossier and other information was given to me, it would be immediately clear that this is of course nonsense.

However, the BKA itself did not make this inaccurate claim, though it was asked to do so by the public prosecutor's office. That says it all for any insider!

Incidentally, decisive parts of the dossier are said to originate from persons or from a person responsible who is said to be directly responsible for Mr. Templin as a V person (this is exactly as presented in German) and whose function and name is also available to the defense, so that it is assumed on this side that this person (Attorney Templin and with him the port lawyers and thus the complainants themselves) is directly involved in the content of the dossier through an exchange of information or other communication, especially since Attorney Templin was politically connected with this person in several associations and also worked for them as a lawyer until the recent past. This V person works for the BKA and another service, but according to my information is himself being monitored by another of the services.

There are also quite different views within the service on how to deal with the “Corona injustice.”

PART TWO

Incidentally, this also corresponds with the fact that the court is now opposed to the questioning of the witness Attorney Templin, who was originally intended as a witness as a matter of course. From this, you already know what you have to do or what is expected of you.

Incidentally, the dossier has been passed on to the undersigned by circles of the “services” or the judiciary in the broader sense, who are particularly committed to the rule of law, with the clear indication that this is a procedure that is politically intended. I have now been able to form my own impression of the latter assessment: this is obviously the case without any reasonable doubt.

So you can see that there is also resistance to this procedure from internal circles and that is a good thing.

Since, as we all know, right does not have to give way to wrong, I will not allow myself to be influenced in any way by the threat from the court. Nor will we allow Chairman Schindler to “play dirty” with our esteemed client.

He can “take poison” for that, although I do not want this to be misunderstood as incitement to suicide.

And my opinion that the action in Mexico, which only took place under fraudulent deception of the defendant and this in collusion with the public prosecutor's office, precisely the already mentioned politically active BKA and the so-called port lawyers - my opinion is that this is a kidnapping in the broader sense (that the GDR also worked with this means, of course also formally secured, whereby around 700 kidnappings became known).

We continue to fight for the right even on a public holiday like today.

Because the first holiday is when the politically imprisoned lawyer Dr. Füllmich is free again.

Dr. Miseré