CHARLIE KIRK, TOMMY ROBINSON, AND US. Huge events around us. An assassination. And a massively successful rally. How have we responded? TOMORROW: FULL FLOURISHING MEETING
September 10. Charlie Kirk shot while thousands watching and listening.
September 13. Tommy Robinson leads the largest ever UK rally: perhaps 3 million people rally to UNITE THE KINGDOM.
How have we responded? Grief? Joy? Disbelief? Are we totally focused on one event or the other or both? Are we barely aware? Do we think the events matter? How?
Both Charlie and Tommy have gone into “the belly of the beast.” Charlie spoke and discussed at campus after campus - at what have become the bastions of anti-thinking anti-discussion indoctrination. Tommy has taken on the UK government’s 30 years of wilful blindness to pervasive, overwhelmingly Islamic “grooming” gangs.
And now, massive events.
Have we talked about them? Thought about them? Grieved? Celebrated? Wondered about psy-ops? Contributed to their causes? Gone to any events? Listened and watched online?
Tomorrow, our focus: our response to what has happened this week with Charlie Kirk and Tommy Robinson.
THE TIME:
Tuesday, 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.
LENGTH:
One hour.
If you’re interested and not on the Full Flourishing list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com
All the best to all of us, in everything,
Elsa
Posted Sept 15, 2025
