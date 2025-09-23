ONE THING I REALLY LIKE ABOUT CHARLIE: HE STAYED WITH HIS BELIEFS, WITH NO REGARD FOR FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCES.
I have been learning more about Charlie Kirk’s changing attitude to Netanyahu and the Likud vision for Israel. My big thing here is not who is right and who is wrong, but that, despite the fact that massive funding hung on his outspoken changing views, Charlie stayed with them.
Top pro-Israel TPUSA donor terminated support for Kirk in days before death, sources say
Ultra-Zionist billionaire Robert Shillman was one of Charlie Kirk’s most committed donors. But as Kirk fell under attack for his increasingly critical Israel views during his final weeks, sources say Shillman ended funding for TPUSA.
As his campus tour approached, Kirk was subjected to an “almost daily” lobbying campaign from Netanyahu’s allies.
The Turning Point USA campus in Phoenix, Arizona is the house that Charlie Kirk built. Consisting of six sterile, two-floor office buildings, the campus is itself a tribute to the ultra-wealthy donors who placed the 31-year-old Kirk at the helm of a political empire whose combined annual assets exceeded the municipal budget of a typical small American city.
https://thegrayzone.com/2025/09/22/israel-tpusa-donor-terminated-kirk/
I am in favor of each person’s freedom, except as it relates to doing, threatening to do, or encouraging others to do, violence.
So I uphold the freedom of Charlie to change his mind, and express his changing views.
I uphold the freedom of Netanyahu allies to lobby Charlie, even almost daily.
I uphold the freedom of wealthy donors to cut off their financial support.
From everything I have learned about Charlie, he would not be swayed by lobbying. And he was totally against violence.
And from what I have learned of his donors, they were not threatening or intending violence. For instance, Robert Shillman is known for decades of funding causes he believes in, not for doing or encouraging violence..
It isn’t convenient for anyone, if wealthy donors stop supporting.
It hasn’t been convenient for doctors and nurses who acted on the truths they were finding out about the mRNA injections.
To have integrity and courage means we go with what we are learning. We also, of course, have the right to keep learning and perhaps change our minds again.
All the best to all of us with integrity and courage,
Elsa
PS. I do not consider people who express (and continue to express) views upheld by wealthy donors “paid shills” - an accusation I have heard from a number of people, especially regarding Tommy Robinson. Charlie was not a paid shill when his views were in line with those of wealthy donors. He shared the same views. A paid shill publicly expresses views he or she does not hold in order to get, or keep getting, money.
Posted Sept 23, 2025
After the freakish videos, I wish I'd never see anything about "Charlie" again...
The Kirk incident displays the full arsenal of gaslighting the masses. In this case, the results seem to explain the cause:
1. An attack on free speech (as in Bondi's spech).
2. Feeling confused humiliates people, and those with little self-respect are easy t manipulate further on (it's not urgent).
In fact, these days, deepfakes are so good, and can quickly AI-generate videos of just about anything even for lay people, it would be even hard to refute the claim that the whole event didn't even happen. Too many (if not all) the players seem insiders. After all, WW3 on TV can commence anytime...
I tried to follow the development and post intriguing details during the first three days, and they all suggest that something is seriously wrong (the comments are extremely valuable):
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/about-the-kirk-theater
Where was "Charlie" coming from? There are kidnapped children groomed to become public players:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/where-are-the-girls-vol-2-how-to