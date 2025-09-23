Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
After the freakish videos, I wish I'd never see anything about "Charlie" again...

The Kirk incident displays the full arsenal of gaslighting the masses. In this case, the results seem to explain the cause:

1. An attack on free speech (as in Bondi's spech).

2. Feeling confused humiliates people, and those with little self-respect are easy t manipulate further on (it's not urgent).

In fact, these days, deepfakes are so good, and can quickly AI-generate videos of just about anything even for lay people, it would be even hard to refute the claim that the whole event didn't even happen. Too many (if not all) the players seem insiders. After all, WW3 on TV can commence anytime...

I tried to follow the development and post intriguing details during the first three days, and they all suggest that something is seriously wrong (the comments are extremely valuable):

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/about-the-kirk-theater

Where was "Charlie" coming from? There are kidnapped children groomed to become public players:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/where-are-the-girls-vol-2-how-to

© 2025 Elsa Schieder
