I have been learning more about Charlie Kirk’s changing attitude to Netanyahu and the Likud vision for Israel. My big thing here is not who is right and who is wrong, but that, despite the fact that massive funding hung on his outspoken changing views, Charlie stayed with them.

Top pro-Israel TPUSA donor terminated support for Kirk in days before death, sources say Ultra-Zionist billionaire Robert Shillman was one of Charlie Kirk’s most committed donors. But as Kirk fell under attack for his increasingly critical Israel views during his final weeks, sources say Shillman ended funding for TPUSA. As his campus tour approached, Kirk was subjected to an “almost daily” lobbying campaign from Netanyahu’s allies. The Turning Point USA campus in Phoenix, Arizona is the house that Charlie Kirk built. Consisting of six sterile, two-floor office buildings, the campus is itself a tribute to the ultra-wealthy donors who placed the 31-year-old Kirk at the helm of a political empire whose combined annual assets exceeded the municipal budget of a typical small American city. https://thegrayzone.com/2025/09/22/israel-tpusa-donor-terminated-kirk/

I am in favor of each person’s freedom, except as it relates to doing, threatening to do, or encouraging others to do, violence.

So I uphold the freedom of Charlie to change his mind, and express his changing views.

I uphold the freedom of Netanyahu allies to lobby Charlie, even almost daily.

I uphold the freedom of wealthy donors to cut off their financial support.

From everything I have learned about Charlie, he would not be swayed by lobbying. And he was totally against violence.

And from what I have learned of his donors, they were not threatening or intending violence. For instance, Robert Shillman is known for decades of funding causes he believes in, not for doing or encouraging violence..

It isn’t convenient for anyone, if wealthy donors stop supporting.

It hasn’t been convenient for doctors and nurses who acted on the truths they were finding out about the mRNA injections.

To have integrity and courage means we go with what we are learning. We also, of course, have the right to keep learning and perhaps change our minds again.

All the best to all of us with integrity and courage,

Elsa

PS. I do not consider people who express (and continue to express) views upheld by wealthy donors “paid shills” - an accusation I have heard from a number of people, especially regarding Tommy Robinson. Charlie was not a paid shill when his views were in line with those of wealthy donors. He shared the same views. A paid shill publicly expresses views he or she does not hold in order to get, or keep getting, money.

Posted Sept 23, 2025