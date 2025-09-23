Cathy O'Brien. Sexual abuse from infancy. MK Ultra mind-controlled. Total loss of self. Now inner freedom, love, soul-utions.

Cathy O’Brien’s life has a before and an after.

Before the escape. She was born into a multi-generational incest family, was sexually abused from infancy, and then became part of the Monarch mind-control program.

So many compartments in her mind to compartmentalize the abuse.

After the escape. A journey to recover her inner freedom and her self - and to love. Then life with a huge love, a love life with the man who rescued her. Also speaking and writing.

Then loss - the loss, the death, of her beloved husband.

The journey in ongoing. She cares to reach the world with her story and especially with the knowledge that there are tools for breaking the mind-control that is all around us.

I’ve heard, by the way, that she has been telling her story for decades. Yes. And most people still don’t know about experiences of sexual abuse and mind control like hers.

Also, perhaps the most extraordinary aspect of her story is the extent of her recovery. Someone who has spoken with many survivors of such abuse told me that he has never met any other survivor who seems to have recovered as fully.

On her site is a very short (and inexpensive) book giving her process of recovery.



