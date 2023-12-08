I need to start with something I learned when I asked Inka, what was Reiner’s favorite Christmas song, and what was hers. She answered, Silent Night.

That’s also my favorite. And many people’s favorite.

Then Inka added: But Reiner doesn’t Like Christmas

She wasn’t against the idea of carolling for Reiner. I had run the idea by her at the beginning and she had answered: It’s a good idea.

But if Reiner doesn’t like Christmas …

I decided that, for me, singing Christmas carols for Reiner was a way of our being together and showing Reiner we care about him, are thinking of him, doing what we can for him. It’s also about our being together in a connected kind of way.

I find many of the songs moving. Like Reiner, I am what I call secular: I’m outside the religious traditions. But I have a strong sense of something much larger than us, both good and evil. I also grew up enjoying Christmas carols.

So much around us cuts us off from our feelings of caring, tenderness, awe, love. For many of us,Christmas carols bring up such feelings, stir our hearts

So the carolling is happening.

The first song will be Silent Night. We’ll sing the first verse in English, German and French.

Here is the link to the rehearsal:

LINK: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85960615733?pwd=lbERL1LCO0DjzfoLYUWbd7bi0XrL2W.1

PASSWORD: 5566

We have a guitarist who is already practicing the chords.

TIME: Saturday 4 pm Eastern,

which is 1 pm Pacific, 9 pm UK time,

early Sunday morning in Australia (Bring coffee and sing along).

And here is the link to download the lyrics to the 10 Christmas carols. The full lyrics are included, but we’ll generally sing only the first couple of verses.

Lyrics to 10 Christmas carols - PDF version:

https://truthsummit.info/m/CAROLLING-10CAROLS.pdf

Lyrics to 10 Christmas carols - Word version:

https://truthsummit.info/m/CAROLLING-10CAROLS.docx

All the best to all of us,

Elsa



Posted December 8, 2023