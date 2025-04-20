The mainstream media in Canada has a very simple way of dealing with Max Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, that earned 15% of the popular vote in the last election. Silence. They just don’t report on him.

By the way, in terms of silencing, yesterday Facebook (which I thought was phasing out its censoring) deleted my post on Pierre Pollievre plus Carney!! I have no idea what they found unacceptable.

Anyway, to get back to Max Bernier and his not being covered by the mainstream Canadian media, fortunately for him and for anyone interested in him, just south of the border there is Tucker Carlson, who has millions of subscribers. Tucker very recently conducted an hour and a half interview with Max.

What comes across very clearly: there are major differences between him and both the larger parties, the Liberal and the Conservative. The biggest difference is likely on immigration. Last year, Canada had an influx of about 1.25 million immigrants. Not surprisingly, there is also a housing crisis in Canada. The Liberals want this level of influx to continue. The Conservatives want more moderation but are quiet about it, from all I can see. Max Bernier, on the other hand, is calling for a 2-year moratorium on all immigration - until the housing crisis is resolved, for one thing.

1.25 milliion in a country with 40 million inhabitants. That is about 2.5 %. In a decade a quarter of the inhabitants would be new arrivals.

The PPC has further differences from other Liberals and Conservatives. It wants to completely undo the restrictions on pipelines put in place by Trudeau. It has the strongest policy to jump start Canada’s economy, boosting jobs and exports, notably natural resources.

The PPC also does not see any climate emergency.

Finally, throughout the lockdowns and mandates, Max Bernier and the PPC stood firmly on the side of personal freedom regarding the injections and were against the enforced lockdowns as well as mask mandates.

Instead of saying more, here is Max Bernier interviewed by Tucker Carlson:

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=mK3Oz_TKB8c

I’ve long liked Max Bernier. There he was, from 2020 onward, at the head of the marches against the lockdowns and mandates, walking along with 50,000, sometimes even 100,000 - and sometimes only a few hundeed - protesters. Arrested and handcuffed in Manitoba. His arrest is yet another strike against the Liberal party - in addition to the Liberals standing against the Truckers Freedom Convoy, for the Emercengy Measures Act (later deemed unnecessary, as everyone knew who was payng attention). The Liberals - they were with the attacks on doctors who were for science and their patients, instead of government policy claiming to be based on sicience but ignoring and even decouncing facts.

This is the party Carney now represents.

Max comes off looking absolutely great in contrast - as does Pollievre, who also spoke against the mandates.

Then a reader sent a link - to an interview with someone who worked with Max Bernier, was one of the 250 who signed to get the PPC started. A serious limitation of the PPC: it’s a one-pony show. There is nothing in place - no constitution, no precedure - for continuing after Max, or even challenging Max.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPKsThcSaBU

I very much appreciated this piece. I have not spent any time as an insider in any of the political parties. I have generally agreed with Max’s positions on issues. This does not change that. It adds a lot, however. Much to think about.

__________________________

And now, 2 very short pieces, not about Max.

The headline reads: Mark Carney JUST LOST THE ELECTION By Asking THIS QUESTION!

I don’t know if the impact was quite that large. Anyway, Carney asked a question and expected it to show Pollievre badly. Instead, it shows Carney in anything but a positive light - and Pollievre in a very positive one. Just 3 minutes:

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gzn0TOuE7h8

_______________________

Now, a tiny bit more on Pollievre. From a reader:

I’ve heard Pierre Pollievre speak before. Mr. Pollievre was talking to a reporter while he was chomping on an apple. In typical fashion, the reporter was making statements to Pollievre that weren’t true. Pollievre would chomp on his apple and say, “where did ya hear that” and take another bite and say, “how do ya know that’s true” etc. He made that reporter so flustered it was hilarious!

Love it. Instead of defending himself, he turned the tables on the reporter.

You can see it here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnEj7WLsWbk

___________________________

My last words. Like the recent make-it-or-break-it American election, this is a make-it-or-break-it-election.

Max Bernier does not stand a chance. A vote more for him is almost certainly one vote less for the Conservatives. All the same, it’s vital to not that he addresses the massive threat of mass immigration, so that in just a decade over a quater of Canada’s inhabitants would be people with a maximum 10-year time in Canada.

Still, my last words are on Carney, Liberal, and Pollievre, Conservative.

On one side, under Carney, there is growing Canadian economic decline, increasing Canadian impoverishment - while a few get ever richer on expensive and ineffective climate technology. So on one side, everyday Canadian lose and keep on losing, likely for at least 40 years. If this appeals, Carney is your man.

On the other side, there is a chance to stop and even reverse Canada’s economic decline.

Please help spread this message. Notably about Carney, who seems to have been brought in to destroy Canada.

Elsa

Posted April 20, 2025