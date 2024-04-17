I heard someone say that they thought Reiner could do more good - in fact, was doing more good - through his imprisonment, than through doing more interviews from Mexico.

I don’t know.

I know what I believe. It matters so much, what you make of a situation, how you live it. Reiner was kidnapped from Germany, arrested in Frankfurt, imprisoned in a maximum security prison, taken to court handcuffed.

What has he made of it?

So far, among other things, Reiner and his legal team, Katja Woermer and Christof Miseré, have exposed all the people making charges, starting with Justus Hoffman but certainly not finishing there. VF, Antonia Fischer, Templin, and on.

Through the whistleblower dossier, Reiner and his team have also exposed the prosecutor, John, and his connections to those making charges against Reiner.

They have exposed, that there has been a plot for over 3 years by the German equivalent of the CIA, to get Reiner in any way possible (within the limits of the law, the dossier says at one point).

I have no idea how far this will go, this exposing.

Who else will be exposed? Who are the authors of the dossier, of the plot to destroy Reiner’s chance of ever gaining political office?

And to whom do these people link?

It’s the Predators or it’s us.

The interviews. Theory. Ideas. Knowledge. Even, names.

But not in-the-world action.

Here there is action. Real in-the-world people exposed. These real in-the-world people linked to other real in-the-world people.

This is vital. This is crucial. This is like Samson pulling down a massive structure. In my mind’s eye, I am seeing Samson, one arm around the pillar to the left and the other around the pillar to the right. The building is about to collapse. If I remember the story right, it collapses on him.

In this case, there is no need for Reiner to stay in the building.

But he needed to be in the building to expose what was done and who did it - and then there is the trail from those people upward.

I believe what we have been seeing is just the beginning of the tables turned. Reiner was captured. He needed that to happen, for the exposing to be done. Quite a turning of the tables.

And then there can be charges against those who have done this, are doing this.

Will this happen?

I don’t know.

But I know that Reiner and his team are playing their cards brilliantly, the cards Reiner was dealt.

And that is, as I see it, what matters. How well do we play the hand we’re dealt? By the way, this isn’t any one game, poker or crazy 8’s. Rigid rules. No. Suddenly a dossier appears from who-knows-where. My sense is this is much more like street fighting.

I am eager for the next moves, the next day of Reiner’s trial. This Friday.

_________________________________

The current remaining court dates - 6 in total:

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

4 more added, ending approximately May 15

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted April 17, 2024