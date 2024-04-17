CAN REINER DO MORE THROUGH BEING IMPRISONED, THAN HE COULD HAVE, THROUGH DOING MORE INTERVIEWS?
I heard someone say that they thought Reiner could do more good - in fact, was doing more good - through his imprisonment, than through doing more interviews from Mexico.
I don’t know.
I know what I believe. It matters so much, what you make of a situation, how you live it. Reiner was kidnapped from Germany, arrested in Frankfurt, imprisoned in a maximum security prison, taken to court handcuffed.
What has he made of it?
So far, among other things, Reiner and his legal team, Katja Woermer and Christof Miseré, have exposed all the people making charges, starting with Justus Hoffman but certainly not finishing there. VF, Antonia Fischer, Templin, and on.
Through the whistleblower dossier, Reiner and his team have also exposed the prosecutor, John, and his connections to those making charges against Reiner.
They have exposed, that there has been a plot for over 3 years by the German equivalent of the CIA, to get Reiner in any way possible (within the limits of the law, the dossier says at one point).
I have no idea how far this will go, this exposing.
Who else will be exposed? Who are the authors of the dossier, of the plot to destroy Reiner’s chance of ever gaining political office?
And to whom do these people link?
It’s the Predators or it’s us.
The interviews. Theory. Ideas. Knowledge. Even, names.
But not in-the-world action.
Here there is action. Real in-the-world people exposed. These real in-the-world people linked to other real in-the-world people.
This is vital. This is crucial. This is like Samson pulling down a massive structure. In my mind’s eye, I am seeing Samson, one arm around the pillar to the left and the other around the pillar to the right. The building is about to collapse. If I remember the story right, it collapses on him.
In this case, there is no need for Reiner to stay in the building.
But he needed to be in the building to expose what was done and who did it - and then there is the trail from those people upward.
I believe what we have been seeing is just the beginning of the tables turned. Reiner was captured. He needed that to happen, for the exposing to be done. Quite a turning of the tables.
And then there can be charges against those who have done this, are doing this.
Will this happen?
I don’t know.
But I know that Reiner and his team are playing their cards brilliantly, the cards Reiner was dealt.
And that is, as I see it, what matters. How well do we play the hand we’re dealt? By the way, this isn’t any one game, poker or crazy 8’s. Rigid rules. No. Suddenly a dossier appears from who-knows-where. My sense is this is much more like street fighting.
I am eager for the next moves, the next day of Reiner’s trial. This Friday.
The current remaining court dates - 6 in total:
Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
4 more added, ending approximately May 15
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Reiner is being held incommunucado. He would be out on bail in u.s.a., but apparently not so in deutscheland. The goal has been to silence his voice. They have succeeded. Cut him off from the outside world. Like in a medieval dungeon. All we can do is continue to fervently hope and pray for divine intervention. I believe that dossier was an answer to prayer. Hopefully we will see more miracles, soon. We need him out of there and back in the fight. And we need him badly, now. Keep those cards and letters coming and continue in prayer, without ceasing, would be my advice.
ELSA asks:
Well, that thought is that kind of logic used - when you are that totally overwhelmed victim of a gigantic criminal injustice - which experts call the "Stockholm-Syndrome".
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stockholm_syndrome
This planet has been in total confusion about violence - for long parts of history - while again & again REAL psychopathic CRIMINALS were our leaders.
Those criminal leaders worshiped other ancient criminal leaders & built them pretty monuments - and up to today we learn at school and in our confused universities - that psychopathic leaders, who fight wars, have to be called "heroes".
That is because the fields of medicine & biology are highly corrupt - as we might have started to comprehend, with the Corona-mass-culling & intentional harming of the population - which HAS NOT STOPPED, as Dr. William Makis tries to teach us:
https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/dr-william-makis-universities-continue?publication_id=581065&post_id=143669456&isFreemail=true&r=far4j&triedRedirect=true
So let me make a yoke of this crazy idea:
If "BEING IMPRISONED" would help anyone - why don't you open up a business like the German NAZI's, and imprison all your friends - as "helping" your good friends is considered a lovely virtue . . . ?
The exact opposite is true:
A GOOD leader is that one - who needs NO mass murder, NO war, NO prison, NO sanctions, NO violence - but who uses his/her love, his/her empathy, his/her competence, his/her true knowledge about life & death, to guide his fellow living beings into the best of his/her abilities, in a harmonious fashion, along a path of mutually growing up into the best possible versions of self . . . !
JESUS of NAZARETH was a good example - although the criminal psychopath's slandered him, jailed him & finally killed him - but his love for mankind & his competence is being felt & memorized all over the world until this day, where the psychopathic rulers have now started to PANIC, as humankind has begun to see with the Corona-hoax to find out about criminal & corrupt Science, criminal & corrupt Politics, criminal & corrupt Media, & last but not least criminal & corrupt Justice.
I hope, we do NOT need another 2024 years,to find out, that Dr. Reiner Füllmich is our best bet & that those criminal Psychopath's, that have SECRETLY created Cov-19/SARS-Cov-2 in order to "DEPOPULATE" the great majority of us - ARE THE ONLY ONE's, THAT SHOULD BE JAILED UNTIL SUCH TIME - WHEN WE LEARN, HOW TO HEAL THOSE INSANE LEADERS FROM THEIR ANCIENT "DEEP STATE" PSYCHOSIS.