I can’t remember what got me to watch this Clif High video from May 18 2024. I rarely watch any of his stuff. It wasn’t the title: Defend your hippo. I have learned these are dangerous creatures. It wasn’t the opening image - a raging hippo.

Anyway, however I got this, what’s this about, and why do I consider it brilliant? By the way, if the conjecture is wrong, I still consider the thinking and exploring brilliant.

Everyone I know has been struck by how difficult it is to get through to solidly brainwashed people.

Clif High may have part of the answer.

There is a way one can stop memories from being formed, breaking a connection needed for the formation of long-term memories. And in that break point one can insert false memories.

Creating the break point relates to the chemtrails, especially to the spraying of aluminum - which is essential to this brain changing.

For the fairly complex details (but easy to follow - for me, anyway) you will need to watch the video.

How does all this possibly relate to the rigidity of many brain-frozen people? Maybe they have had loud false memories inserted, and so can’t take in anything that counters those loud false memories.

By the way, Clif posits that maybe the hype about the chemtrails being done to block the sun is just that, hype - something we’re sold so we don’t pay attention to why the spraying is actually being done.

It makes sense to me that the chemtrails are, in large part anyway, about mind control.

Anyway, I suggest you watch. I did, and my response was: BRILLIANT (even if this exploration turns out not be be right, or anyway not completely right, I consider it brilliant).

One thing I appreciate about Clif: he is willing to THINK, to take all kinds of MIND STEPS. So much better than the common dumbing down.

https://old.bitchute.com/video/MLmgIXFwwxng/

Posted March 26, 2025