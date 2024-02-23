We’ve all been waiting eagerly for word from Reiner. Here it is. In English.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Li8rom8lczli/

Here is the address to write to Reiner: My hope - the wish and intent from all of us, that soon we will not be writing to this address!!!

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted February 23, 2024