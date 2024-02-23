We’ve all been waiting eagerly for word from Reiner. Here it is. In English.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Li8rom8lczli/
Here is the address to write to Reiner: My hope - the wish and intent from all of us, that soon we will not be writing to this address!!!
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
thank you for the update!
we are all in this together, as god is our witness, we shall prevail
all the best!
Thanks so much for postong this! I am relieved there is a pending suit against thr infamous three. I hope they have not taken the resources offshore, and the dough can be found and used for proper purposes.